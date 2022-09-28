boat 1

A rendering of the P-12 shuttle by Candela.

 Courtesy of Candela

Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay.

Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?

boat 2

A rendering of the inside of the P-12 shuttle.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com