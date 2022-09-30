boat 1

A rendering of the P-12 shuttle by Candela.

 Courtesy of Candela

Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay.

Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?

When the throttle is engaged, the boat transitions from the loud, heavy wake typical of a powerboat to a waveless and almost silent electric hum. The sensation of riding a foil is a smooth thrust not unlike the liftoff of a regular plane, but the most noticeable difference is the quiet — without the smack of waves on the hull and the growl of an engine, we were able to converse at basically normal volume.

Examiner Exclusive: Test ride the Candela hydrofoil boat with me

On Thursday, the Examiner was invited to test drive the very first electric hydrofoil boat at the Sausalito office of Candela, the Swedish engineering firm that developed the technology. We took a 30 minute ride out of the Schoonmaker Point Marina and got to experience liftoff, touchdown, and the 30 knot sea breeze.

1 of 6
boat 2

A rendering of the inside of the P-12 shuttle.
The Candela C-7 has an internal computer that monitors speed, depth, wind and water currents and autocorrects for them while driving. There are only three components that are controlled manually: the steering wheel, the throttle and the ignition. As this reporter demonstrates, very little experience is necessary.
 
 

