Every day for the past two weeks, William Turnbull has stopped by the Tenderloin Center, a drop-in homelessness services and overdose prevention site in United Nations Plaza. He picks up a hot breakfast, takes a shower, smokes weed or a cigarette in a closed-off space outside and chats with other guests and health care workers at the facility.

“It’s a safe place, and it’s an actual option as opposed to just sitting outside with nowhere to go,” said Turnbull, who is 45. “It’s a nice reprieve from the street, and doctors are there if you need anything.”

Without a phone or easy access to the internet, Turnbull has largely been unaware of the controversy surrounding the Tenderloin Center since it opened in January. But for the self-identified former drug addict and alcoholic, the space provides hope that other individuals may have a smoother time finding recovery than he did.

The objective and the criticism

The Tenderloin Center — formerly referred to as the Tenderloin Linkage Center — opened in January 2022 during Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the Tenderloin neighborhood, which allowed The City to bypass regulations to rapidly create and staff the Tenderloin Center.

The primary objective of the Tenderloin Center itself is to reduce fatal and non-fatal overdoses, reduce public drug use and connect visitors with social and health services. It’s a completely volunteer drop-in space offering a range of basic needs services, like free showers and hot meals, as well as a higher-level medical care such as overdose reversals and wound treatment.

Harm reduction, which emphasizes reducing the physical, mental and social impacts of drug use and stigma, is the guiding philosophy at the Tenderloin Center and across The City’s health care systems. In 2000, San Francisco formally enshrined the approach into policy.

Needle exchanges, as one example, are available at the center and across San Francisco and have helped curb the physical harms of using drugs dating back to the HIV/AIDS crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who engage in needle exchange programs are more likely to enter drug treatment.

But the Tenderloin Center has also been criticized for allowing supervised drug use, which is prohibited by state and federal law, as well as for lacking transparency around in its approach and happenings inside.

Media have been prohibited from entering the space. Officials say it’s out of respect for the privacy of guests. But such tight restrictions don’t exist at many of The City’s other health facilities and homeless resource centers. Even supervised consumption sites in New York City, which operate under a grey legal area, have welcomed members of the press to observe and show how their strategy is working.

Not so much at the Tenderloin Center. And the tight privacy measures have fueled swirling and competing narratives about what’s actually happening at the facility.

Barring any access inside, The Examiner spoke with directors and visitors to patchwork together an idea of what guests there experience.

Inside the Tenderloin Center

The Tenderloin Center is open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In the lobby, guests check in and find a list of daily available services before dropping off their belongings in a safe space while they move about the clinic, Krista Gaeta, Interim Director of the Tenderloin Center, shared in a presentation to the Health Commission in May.

“Every morning when I get here there is a line outside. One day we had 520 unique visitors to the center. You don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re seeing this as a huge measure of our success,” said Gaeta.

In the fenced-off courtyard just outside, guests have access to meals, snacks and water. The outdoor space is also currently where the toilets, hand washing stations, showers and laundry services are located.

Also in the courtyard, individuals can pick up and use harm reduction supplies for safer drug use, such as clean syringes and pipes. Naloxone, a rapid overdose reversal medicine, is available for guests to take with them to use with their community, and health workers monitor and administer the medicine if an overdose takes place.

“A big part of what we do when people get here is we greet them, offer harm reduction supplies, and show this is a clean and safe place. A break from the street. A place to get water and for and shower and get out of the eyes of people who look at you frankly with disdain.” said Vitka Eisen, executive director of HealthRight360, the health care nonprofit that oversees health services at the Tenderloin Center including overdose prevention and response.

Overdoses

According to Eisen, workers at the Tenderloin Center are trained on how to use naloxone and observe the conditions of guests at the facility to check for signs of those under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Guests are not required to report what substances they use.

Staff are constantly looking for signs of overdose, such as slowed breathing or changes in skin and nail color. They’ll start with a firm sternal rub and verbal check-ins. If a person is hard to rouse, they will administer naloxone and dial 911 for follow-up care.

“In the immediate moment (after an overdose reversal), we have a conversation. But there is no shaming about it. There is nothing new we can tell them about the risks they are doing,” said Eisen. “And of course we take care of our staff, they are holding someone’s life in their hands.”

Whether the facility is making good on its most fundamental goal — to reduce overdoses — depends. Zero overdose deaths have occurred at the center since opening in January, and more than 81 overdoses have been reversed on-site. The overall number of overdoses across San Francisco meanwhile has slightly dipped in 2022 compared with 2021.

Naloxone distributed to the community is playing a significant role slowing rates of overdose death. “We encourage people to take naloxone with them. You can’t get enough naloxone out to the street,” said Eisen.

A therapist is on-site at different times throughout the week, and addiction treatment referrals are also made for individuals who wish to change their drug behavior.

Another important indicator is that people are showing up in droves — and returning. Nearly 41,000 visits have taken place at the Tenderloin Center since January 17. Eisen believes that is critical to building a relationship with drug users so that they might eventually seek treatment.

Nevertheless, overdose deaths remain at epidemic levels in San Francisco. And successful connections to outside services and addiction treatment are few. Out of nearly 1,500 referrals to various social services and treatment, just 174 had a successful follow-through, according to data shared in the presentation.

Gaeta noted that the facility came online rapidly and staff are still fine-tuning their reporting and data-collecting. She expects the rate of referrals to treatment will increase with time — but not dramatically so.

“We can expect that they are not going to be high,” Gaeta said. “National averages show only 5%-10% of people who use drugs are interested in treatment and that’s what we’re seeing here. When you’re experiencing trauma and homelessness, it’s hard to think about those things.”

Back inside on the first floor, there’s also a room where guests who are sober or looking to explore sobriety can gather away from those who may be using drugs outside.

The most popular services by far are hot meals and showers, followed by visitors who say they come for a reprieve from the harsh streets, according to data collected at the facility. At least 27,000 meals, 4,300 showers and 1,300 loads of laundry have taken place since opening.

“A lot of traditional drug treatment was shame based and we’re trying to do something different that brings people where they are at,” said Gaeta. “What’s helpful for you today to reduce harm? It might start with just getting a shower.”

What visitors are saying

Standing outside the Tenderloin Center on a recent Tuesday morning, Turnbull said, “It’s nice to see what wasn’t available to me is happening here. And they provide clean supplies. Skin issues and infections that go untreated can be terrible.” The guest was referring to harm reduction supplies such as clean syringes and pipes that the facility offers drug users to limit transmission of HIV, viral hepatitis, bacterial and fungal infections and other complications.

“It’s beautiful to see it,” Turnbull said about supervised drug use at the facility, which is allowed in an outdoor, fenced-off area. “I’m thankful to be here and be present without judgment and understanding. It’s a daily reminder for me of how lucky I am.”

But many are turning to the Tenderloin Center for non drug-related needs. Dan Bates, 64, has lived in a van in San Francisco with his girlfriend for nearly three years. Recently, his case manager referred him to the Tenderloin Center to apply for housing.

“We started this (housing application) process over a year ago and got no results,” Bates said on a recent morning after leaving the center. “This was my first time in here today. They hand you breakfast, and we sat down and worked through some of the housing paperwork. If we could get a hotel room or some kind of shelter, that would really just be great.”

Another regular visitor, Terrance King, said he’s also showing up regularly for meals, a cup of hot coffee, and to get assistance with housing paperwork.

“I come here, I freshen up, rejuvenate my strength. It’s everything a person needs to get back on their feet,” King said on his way out of the facility on a recent morning. “I’m going back later today to check on my housing application.”

Of course, affordable and permanent supportive housing spots are in extremely high demand in San Francisco. While the clinic helps visitors work through their paperwork, many still must face a long wait times to secure a unit.

“There’s limited access to housing and shelter. I wish there was more. This is what people are coming in for often and they often aren’t immediately linked to it. We set up an appointment but getting there is difficult,” said Gaeta. But getting people to engage in the process is an important first step to housing, she added.

Another visitor named Jody, 29, said he was heading to get his ID after a visit to the center helped him initiate paperwork.

“I’ve been around here a few times now, I love it. I can chop it up with friends I haven’t seen in a while,” he said, adding that the friends he ran into there were also guests and he had no idea he might see them there, too. “They need more places like this.”