The emergency tents have come down and the hazmat suits are folded away. Now, health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have stories to tell.
“Home is complicated," primary care doctor Tseganesh Selameab told a sold-out Brava Theater Center on Friday in the Mission. "It’s not a place, but a wound.”
Selameab, who is based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and works with immigrants, was one of nine doctors, nurses and medical students who took the stage last weekend at the Brava for "Together Again," put on by the San Francisco-based health care podcast and storytelling organization The Nocturnists.
Home is not a simply a place where you were born, raised or sheltered in place, Selameab said. It's an experience that requires tending to, like a fresh scar that simultaneously reveals both damage and healing.
The mother of three shared the trials of distance learning with her children and maintaining health care duties during the pandemic. But the story centered around a recent visit to Ethiopia, where her own family is from, and how the trip brought her to appreciate her patients and relation to home in an entirely new light.
Wednesday marked the first live in-person event for The Nocturnists since January 2020. At the very start of the show, audience members were told to look under their seats to find a battery-powered tea light candle. One by one, the room began to glow with flickers of gold around the audience. A moment of silence followed to acknowledge the loss, fear, frustration, exhaustion and silver linings that the pandemic thrust upon the essential workforce.
Pianist-composer Motoko Honda improvised on a dimly lit stage as health care workers and curious theatergoers filled the seats, closing out the impromptu vigil. And then the stories began.
Jackie Howitt, a retired OB/GYN, traveled to Brooklyn in 2020 to volunteer in the COVID-19 emergency wards. After flying into the emptied and locked-down New York City, she soon met another physician who had come with the same purpose: Gretchen Volk, a veteran pediatrician who was also stepping up to help with the COVID-19 surge.
The two quickly realized they shared a number of odd coincidences. Their fathers had died on the same day in 2019, and they had attended the same college. As their time in New York City went on, their shared experiences grew. The two bonded over witnessing harrowing scenes such as seeing refrigerator trucks become makeshift morgues, and the ironic contrast between being called a hero one minute then ostracized for potentially carrying the virus the next. A friendship quickly formed that would last through the worst of the pandemic and beyond.
Mike Abernethy, an emergency medicine doctor who spent years helicoptering in to save people’s lives from traumatic injuries, shared how the pandemic thrust him into an entirely new role that tested his confidence and passion. But a chance run-in at a Wisconsin Walmart with a patient whose life he had saved some 20 years earlier reminded him of the value of caring, and trying, even when outcomes seem uncertain and grim.
Classically trained cellist and Stanford medical student Melanie Ambler made a deep connection with a stranger online while offering free video-based concerts to patients during the pandemic. Moments of live cello performed by Ambler herself framed her recollections and anecdotes about the patient, who felt she had given him "a part of her soul" though her music.
Some speakers had experience with performing on stage, whether that was a musical performance or the operating theater. For others, it was a cathartic first experience with live storytelling, an uncommon approach to healing in a field cloaked in privacy and perfectionism.
“How do you get clinicians who swim in a culture of stoicism and shame, frankly, to step into openness? It's really hard,” said Nocturnists founder and host Emily Silverman. “You have to build trust. That's part of it. And, I don't want to sound dramatic, but there is a little bit of an awakening happening in the medical culture. What is the unspoken assumption that we don't have bodies, that we don't need sleep, that we don't need to, like, emote, that we don't need mental health care, that we don't need physical health care, that we don't need time to eat and pee on the job, you know?”
Even still, many health workers have plenty of experience with stories and storytelling from working at patients’ bedside, whether or not they realize it.
“When you're with a patient, you don't just think about, like, their kidney, but how does their disease fit into the larger arc of their life? That sometimes is stripped away when we're just focusing on numbers and diseases, and not people and souls," said Silverman, who is an internal medicine physician at the University of California, San Francisco. "Storytelling is really important for that one-on-one with the self and one-on-one with the patient.”
Silverman founded the show in 2016 after experiencing the all-too-common burnout of a young medical student. She, and others who have joined the show in the years since, wanted to re-inspire the human elements that often get lost in health care amid a high-pressure environment that’s saturated with reporting requirements and data-entry, on top of demanding personal and intellectual skills.
“We’ve been through hell as a community. We've just been so physically isolated in the last couple of years, all of us. But especially for the health care community, who's really been carrying our country on their backs and holding a lot of unspoken pain,” said Silverman. "But some of the most powerful healing is communal.”