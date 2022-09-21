SFW.BART

A BART train heads toward the Transbay Tube from West Oakland Station on Friday March 16, 2018. The Link21 project will create a new train tunnel across the Bay.

 Kevin N. Hume

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics.

But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be.

Map showing the possible train tunnel routes.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider