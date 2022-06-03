A look inside the Tenderloin Center

Since opening in January 2022, the Tenderloin Center at 1170 Market St. has offered guests, most of whom are unsheltered, access to free hot meals, showers, laundry and a place to rest away from the public eye. Averaging around 400 visitors per day, the facility also offers support with paperwork for health care, housing referrals and other social services.
But in its nearly six-months of operating, the Tenderloin Center has also become a place of controversy over whether or not its approach to combatting The City's ongoing overdose crisis is helping. That applies to reducing fatal and nonfatal overdoses, as well as cutting down on drug use on public sidewalks, which are two of the main goals for the facility.
On Thursday, June 2, media were allowed for the first time to visit the Tenderloin Center and get a look inside. Guests were not freely coming and going because on Thursdays, the facility opens at 11 a.m. for staff training on site. For the rest of the week it runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Press were invited to see the physical space itself and ask questions about the guiding philosophy as well as medical and social services at the center.
In the outdoor space where visitors can use drugs in a supervised setting, health workers are on site to administer naloxone, an overdose reversal medicine. Similar to the pre-existing safe-needle exchanges run by the Department of Public Health across San Francisco, harm-reduction supplies -- including clean needles, pipes and sharps containers to dispose of supplies -- are available in the back corner of the facility's outdoor courtyard.
At least 92 overdoses have been reversed at the facility by staff since January, according to a city dashboard. Zero overdose deaths have occurred inside the Tenderloin Center.
Meeting basic needs and creating a non-judgmental environment for drug users is a specific part of the strategy to help curb drug overdoses as well, Tenderloin Center interim director Krista Gaeta said. The idea is to draw individuals in with all kinds of services they might need or benefit from, such as free laundry or harm reduction supplies, and be there when an individual does decide to change their relationship with substances.
Supervised drug consumption centers, like the ones recently opened in New York City, are not permitted by state or federal law. But currently in California, state lawmakers are debating a bill that would permit safe consumption sites in San Francisco and other parts of the state.
Drug use is not permitted in every part of the Tenderloin Center. In another dedicated part of the courtyard, lawn chairs are arranged for guests to sit and relax, but drug use is not allowed in the space.
Inside, drug use is also prohibited in a sober living room that offers guests access to computers, board games and art activities, and a quiet place where they can speak with health care workers if they are ready to explore treatment.