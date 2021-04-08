A dangerous, deadly 24 hours on San Francisco streets

Three vehicle collisions kill one person, leave another two with life-threatening injuries

One person was killed, and two others sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of three separate vehicle collisions in just a single 24-hour period this week.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, San Francisco police officers responded to reports of a multi-car crash at 18th and Church streets.

There, they located a man who had suffered life-threatening injuries when his vehicle had rolled over and another male who had been in a second car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Medics took both men to a local hospital, where the driver with life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead, Lobsinger said.

SFPD said impairment due to drugs or alcohol does not seem to be a factor at this time.

Later that same day, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a person on a motorcycle at the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Fillmore Street.

The victim, an 82-year-old woman, was found by SFPD officers in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, and no update on her medical status was immediately available, according to Lobsinger.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcyclist, who remained on scene to cooperate with law enforcement, was traveling through the intersection with a solid green light, Lobsinger said, adding that alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Finally, early Thursday morning at approximately 2:27 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision at Lombard and Webster streets, where they found a woman in her thirties who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also the lone occupant of the vehicle. She was extricated and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Lobsinger, but no updated medical status was available.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were involved.

Police could not provide any information on the speed of the vehicles involved in any of the three collisions.

Speed is widely considered to be the single most determinant factor in whether a person will live or due in a vehicle collision.

Accordingly, speed is “one of the many factors” that SFPD investigators will examine to determine the cause of each collision, Lobsinger said.

