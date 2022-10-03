Wildfires smoke

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire rises into the air near Foresthill, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The social cost of carbon is a way to estimate the degree of harm posed by carbon emissions.

 Max Whittaker/The New York Times

Some consider it the most important number you’ve never heard of. But the social cost of carbon has become something of an obsession among policy wonks and climate nerds alike.

That’s because it’s a figure that tries to account for the true price of a warming world. In essence, the social cost of carbon seeks to quantify in dollars the long-term damage wrought by one ton of carbon dioxide over its lifetime. It’s a proximate price tag for the hard-to-quantify impacts of climate change on our health and ecosystems.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom