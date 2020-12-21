92-year-old female suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

The driver told officers he thought he had struck an object, he was later arrested

A 92-year-old woman was struck by the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla over the weekend and seriously injured.

A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance spotted the woman in the middle of the intersection of Third Street and Evans Avenue around 4:19 a.m. on Sunday while driving in the area. The medics transferred her to a local hospital, where she’s currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco Police Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The driver initially fled the scene, according to police.

When police later contacted a suspect, San Francisco resident Eli Deleston, he told officers that when he drove through the intersection, he thought he saw trash in one of the traffic lanes and tried to avoid it.

However police say Deleston, 58, struck what he thought was trash and continued driving before returning to the intersection later to ensure he had only hit an object.

Deleston cooperated with law enforcement officers, and was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit and run and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

This is an open investigation, according to SFPD, and anyone with information can anonymously contact the tip line by phone at 415-575-4444 or by text at TIP411, beginning the text message with “SFPD.”

Breaking NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/