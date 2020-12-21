Police lights (Courtesy photo)

92-year-old female suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

The driver told officers he thought he had struck an object, he was later arrested

A 92-year-old woman was struck by the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla over the weekend and seriously injured.

A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance spotted the woman in the middle of the intersection of Third Street and Evans Avenue around 4:19 a.m. on Sunday while driving in the area. The medics transferred her to a local hospital, where she’s currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco Police Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The driver initially fled the scene, according to police.

When police later contacted a suspect, San Francisco resident Eli Deleston, he told officers that when he drove through the intersection, he thought he saw trash in one of the traffic lanes and tried to avoid it.

However police say Deleston, 58, struck what he thought was trash and continued driving before returning to the intersection later to ensure he had only hit an object.

Deleston cooperated with law enforcement officers, and was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit and run and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

This is an open investigation, according to SFPD, and anyone with information can anonymously contact the tip line by phone at 415-575-4444 or by text at TIP411, beginning the text message with “SFPD.”

Breaking NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
State likely to extend stay-at-home orders, Newsom says
Next story
New UK COVID-19 strain cause for concern

Just Posted

SFMTA has said it could lay off more than 1,200 employees by next fiscal year if it doesn’t get more funding. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
$14 billion for transit in second federal coronavirus relief package is a start, officials say

Bay Area leaders grateful for funding, but a ‘long-term, sustainable’ revenue source still needed

Gov. Gavin Newsom said some regions may see an extension of stay-at-home orders. (Jae Hong/Getty Images via Tribune News Service)
State likely to extend stay-at-home orders, Newsom says

70,258 administered COVID-19 vaccine in CA last week

A new strain of COVID-19 has prompted several countries to impose travel bans. (Courtesy SFO)
New UK COVID-19 strain cause for concern

Experts say variety is ‘more sticky,’ highly contagious

The funny nostalgic “A Christmas Story” airs, starting Christmas Eve, in 24-hour marathon broadcasts on TBS and TNT; it’s also streaming. (Courtesy TBS/TNT)
Christmas comforts: 15 essential movies and ‘toons bring holiday joy

Spirit-lifting classics, new and old, are online and on TV

(Xinhua/Sipa USA/TNS)
Vaccines should allow CA colleges to teach in-person next fall

By Madeleine Beck CalMatters While coronavirus cases are surging across California and… Continue reading

Most Read