84-year-old male sustains life-threatening injuries when struck by vehicle

An 84-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle at San Jose Avenue and 24th Street on Tuesday night.

San Francisco police officers responded to the site at approximately 8:32 p.m. after receiving reports of the collision. They found the elderly male down in the roadway, according to SFPD spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Preliminarily, police believe the man was hit by the car while he was in the crosswalk, Lobsinger said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police told the Examiner Wednesday afternoon his condition had improved, and his injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

The vehicle of the driver, who also has not been identified, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Lobsinger.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the SFPD Traffic Company.

San Francisco has three remaining years to make good on its Vision Zero pledge to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2024. Last year, 29 people died as a result of traffic collission. Of those, 12 people were killed while walking.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/