(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

84-year-old male sustains life-threatening injuries when struck by vehicle

An 84-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle at San Jose Avenue and 24th Street on Tuesday night.

San Francisco police officers responded to the site at approximately 8:32 p.m. after receiving reports of the collision. They found the elderly male down in the roadway, according to SFPD spokesperson Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Preliminarily, police believe the man was hit by the car while he was in the crosswalk, Lobsinger said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police told the Examiner Wednesday afternoon his condition had improved, and his injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

The vehicle of the driver, who also has not been identified, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Lobsinger.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the SFPD Traffic Company.

San Francisco has three remaining years to make good on its Vision Zero pledge to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2024. Last year, 29 people died as a result of traffic collission. Of those, 12 people were killed while walking.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Unpredictable supplies leave SF running low on COVID vaccine

Just Posted

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)
Joe Biden issues call for ‘unity’ amidst extreme partisan rancor

‘I will be a president for all Americans,’ he says in inauguration speech

MARIETTA, GA - NOVEMBER 15: Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff (R) and Raphael Warnock (L) of Georgia taps elbows during a rally for supporters on November 15, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. Both become senators Wednesday. (Jenny Jarvie/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Vice President Harris swears in senators Padilla, Warnock, Ossoff

New Democratic senators tip balance of power in upper legislative house

President Joe Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders over the next week. (Biden Transition/CNP/Zuma Press/TNS)
Biden signals new direction by signing mask order on his first day in office

President plans ambitious 10-day push of executive orders, legislation

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)
A new turn in history: Kamala Harris sworn in as 49th vice president

Noah Bierman and Melanie Mason Los Angeles Times Kamala Devi Harris, born… Continue reading

From left, Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
Joe Biden inaugurated as 46th president as Trump era comes to an end

Todd Spangler Detroit Free Press Taking over the reins of government at… Continue reading

Most Read