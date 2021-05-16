$75k reward offered in 2016 fatal shooting of couple

Lindsay McCollum and Eddie “Tennessee” Tate were killed in a shooting at a Mission District homeless camp in December 2016, and their killer or killers have never been found. (Courtesy photos)

Police in San Francisco on Friday announced a $75,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects connected to a 2016 double homicide.

Police have also released a new sketch of a person of interest in the homicide, which occurred on Dec. 16, 2016 and killed 27-year-old Lindsay McCollum and 51-year-old Eddie Tate.

According to police, both McCollum and Tate were living in a makeshift wooden shelter on the street, near the corner of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street.

When officers responded to the shooting, they found Tate and McCollum both suffering from gunshot wounds. McCollum was pronounced dead at the scene and Tate was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to police.

No arrest was made in the shooting and investigators initially described the suspects as possibly being two men in their 20s.

At the time, officials with the Coalition on Homelessness said the shooting left homeless residents who lived in various encampments in the area fearful for their safety.

In 2019, police first authorized a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, but since then they’ve raised the reward to $75,000.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the person of interest in the police sketch is being asked to contact the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

