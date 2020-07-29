71-year-old woman among 4 seniors robbed in SF over single day

A 71-year-old woman who was knocked over by a teenage purse snatcher near Stonestown Galleria on Tuesday was just one of four seniors robbed in San Francisco over the course of the day, according to police.

The elderly woman had her wallet and phone taken when the 16-year-old suspect grabbed her purse and pushed her down near Buckingham Way and Winston Drive at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

She was injured but is expected to survive, while the suspect got away in a sedan.

Less than an hour later, a 67-year-old woman was robbed at a gas station when a young man grabbed her purse from behind and knocked her to the ground.

The incident was reported at 4:20 p.m. at San Jose Avenue and Randall Street near the edge of Bernal Heights.

The suspect, aged between 15 and 20, fled in an SUV with her purse, cash and cellphone.

Earlier that day, a 63-year-old woman was robbed of prescription medication outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital at around 2:20 p.m.

The woman was walking to her car on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue when a person pushed her, took the medicine from her jacket pocket and fled, according to police.

Ten minutes later, a suspect pushed a 62-year-old woman in Noe Valley and “forcefully” grabbed her phone before hopping into a waiting SUV that fled the scene.

The robbery happened on 30th Street between Church and Sanchez streets, police said.

There were also two other robberies reported Tuesday that did not involve seniors.

A man, 28, was robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects who fled in a sedan near Mission Street and Mount Vernon Avenue near Outer Mission, and a 46-year-old woman had her purse stolen in a struggle on the 400 block of Sunnydale Avenue.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Reports of robbery are down so far in 2020 by roughly 11 percent citywide as of Sunday, according to crime data published online by the San Francisco Police Department.

None of the 10 district police stations are currently reporting an increase in robbery, the data shows.

