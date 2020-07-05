6-year-old boy killed in Bayview shooting

A 6-year-old boy died and a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday night in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco, police said Sunday.

Officer Robert Rueca said that police were called about 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Ingalls Street on a report of a shooting. Officers found the young boy with a gunshot wound; he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

An injured adult man was also found nearby, and also was taken to the hospital. That man’s wounds were non-life-threatening, Rueca said.

Neither the boy nor the man was identified Sunday night. No arrests had been made as of 6 p.m. Sunday, and Rueca said no suspect description was available. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

