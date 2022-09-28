Oakland Police

The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

 Keith Burbank

Six adults were injured in a shooting at a complex housing multiple East Oakland schools on Wednesday, according to officials. 

Oakland police said that six adults were hospitalized following a shooting at Rudsdale Newcomer High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 