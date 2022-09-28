Six adults were injured in a shooting at a complex housing multiple East Oakland schools on Wednesday, according to officials.
Oakland police said that six adults were hospitalized following a shooting at Rudsdale Newcomer High School on Wednesday afternoon.
The school, which the Oakland Unified School District says predominantly serves recent "immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability," is located in the same complex as Sojourner Truth Independent study's headquarters and the campuses of Bay Area Technology School and Oakland Academy of Knowledge.
The shooting is still under investigation, and police officials asked the public to avoid the area as they continue to look for at least one shooter.
The Oakland Police Department first received reports of a shooting at a school on the 8200 block of Fontaine Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Oakland police, Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, the California Highway Patrol and and special agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' San Francisco office all responded to the shooting.
Oakland police officials said that officers with the local and state agencies entered the school, finding six adults – all of whom were "affiliated" with the school in some way, according to Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison – who had been shot. Rudsdale's students are as young as 16 and as old as 21, according to the district.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office told The Examiner that deputies had left the scene as of 3:15 p.m., with the complex considered a crime scene rather than the site of an active incident.
Schaff said at 3:09 p.m. that officials had cleared the campuses, with students reuniting with their families at a reunification center set up at a nearby church.
Allison said at 4:30 p.m. that two people remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while another was hospitalized with injuries that were not. One victim had already been released, and two more were set to be released later on Wednesday.
Allison didn't say which victims were hospitalized at which hospitals.
Officials initially told reporters at the scene that three victims were hospitalized at Highland Hospital in Oakland, and an Eden Medical Center spokesperson told The Examiner at 4:17 p.m. that two people were hospitalized at the Castro Valley facility.
Wednesday's shooting comes a day after the Oakland Police Department said it would deploy officers to East and West Oakland, among other areas, after nine people were shot and killed in a nine-day stretch ending on Tuesday.
