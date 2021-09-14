49ers mourn former linebacker Parys Haralson. He was 37

Former 49ers linebacker Paras Haralson has passed away. He was 37. (SF Examiner photo archive)

Former San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker Parys Haralson died suddenly Monday, according to officials with the 49ers and New Orleans Saints, where Haralson also played professional football. He was 37.

Haralson played for the 49ers from 2006 to 2012 and then two more seasons for the Saints. Haralson also served as the 49ers’ director of player engagement a few years after retiring from play.

“The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing,” team officials said in a statement. “Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Saints officials said Haralson had an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was respected by teammates and coaches for his dependability, leadership, and professionalism.

With the 49ers, Haralson played 86 games, made 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed. In his professional career, he played 118 games, made 380 tackles, 28 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.

Haralson started in 88 games in his career in the National Football League.

