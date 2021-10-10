Rookie quarterback Trey Lance came up short in his first career start, losing to the Cardinals 17-10 in a road loss. (Courtesy of the 49ers)

49ers fall to the Cardinals, 17-10: Lance shows promise

Rookie QB flashed talent and inexperience in the loss

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made his first career start for the 49ers Sunday, showing flashes of brilliance countered by inexperience in a 17-10 loss to the Cardinals.

It was a defensive struggle, for the most part, with both teams featuring stout play on the line of scrimmage and not allowing Lance and his counterpart, Kyler Murray, to establish any kind of offensive rhythm.

Lance connected on 15 of 29 passing attempts, for 192 yards in the air and one interception, suffered on the first drive of the game. Deebo Samuel led the receiving corps, as usual, hauling in three catches for 58 yards.

The 49ers failed to capitalize on two key fourth-down conversions, including one at the goal line in the first half. In a game measured in yards, it came down to inches for San Francisco. Head coach Kyle Shanahan showed some guts, taking risks on the road against an unbeaten opponent.

But the gambles didn’t pay off. And the 49ers paid the price.

