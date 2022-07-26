As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan announced that the Trey Lance era has officially begun.
The move brings an end to Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure as the team's starting quarterback. Garoppolo, who played in 15 games last season, ended the year with an NFC Championship Game elimination while also facing an offseason shoulder surgery.
Speaking to the media, Shanahan said, "We have moved on to Trey. We're starting camp out this way."
"I can't tell you how appreciative I have been of Jimmy and him being here and so appreciative of what he did for us last year," he added.
Kyle Shanahan addresses the QB situation heading into #49ersCamp. pic.twitter.com/6LMiaEUmtr— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 26, 2022
A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance logged two starts last season, throwing five touchdowns to two interceptions.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported July 20th that the 49ers gave permission to Garoppolo's agents to begin looking for a trade.
"We think Jimmy would have been traded if the surgery didn't happen," said Shanahan.
"He needed to do it so there's no ill will there at all. It's good to see that he is healthy but now it's all just seeing how this will end up," Shanahan added.