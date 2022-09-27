Levi's Stadium, which is one of 16 venues across the continent to host the 2026 World Cup, will get a taste of what it's like to swap a football field for a soccer pitch as the Mexico national soccer team and the Colombia national soccer team face each other in an exhibition match.
Ahead of the Sept. 27 friendly, 49ers offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez swung by to swap jerseys with Mexico's goalkeeper Memo Ochoa and defensive midfielder Andrés Guardado.
Jersey swaps typically involve players from opposing teams exchanging their shirts at the end of games as a mutual sign of respect.
Born in Tijuana, Gutierrez played football at the Monterey Institute of Technology.
The 6'9, 330-pound lineman joined the 49ers in 2021 as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, a scheme ran by the league to increase the number the number of non-American and Canadian players in the NFL.
After being waived by the team Aug. 30, Gutierrez was signed to the 49ers' practice squad the following day.
Ochoa is no stranger to the NFL circle. He made headlines in July when videos of him hitting field goals up to 55 yards went viral on social media.
Guardado is currently the second most-capped player in the history of the Mexico national soccer team with 176 appearances.
The Mexico national soccer team is in Santa Clara for their last stop on the "MexTour Sendoff Series." The squad will be heading to Qatar to compete in the 2022 World Cup after this exhibition.