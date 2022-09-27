Levi's Stadium Santa Clara

Levi's Stadium will be one of 16 venues staging fixtures for the 2026 World Cup. 

 Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner

Levi's Stadium, which is one of 16 venues across the continent to host the 2026 World Cup, will get a taste of what it's like to swap a football field for a soccer pitch as the Mexico national soccer team and the Colombia national soccer team face each other in an exhibition match. 

Ahead of the Sept. 27 friendly, 49ers offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez swung by to swap jerseys with Mexico's goalkeeper Memo Ochoa and defensive midfielder Andrés Guardado.

