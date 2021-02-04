SFPD San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

40-year-old SF man killed in triple shooting

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man killed in a Tuesday morning triple shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood as 40-year-old Terry Franklin Jr.

Officers initially responded around 9:45 a.m. to the corner of Third and Palou streets for a report of a shooting, police said.

There, officers found Franklin, a San Francisco resident, injured. Although paramedics tried to revive him, Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case and investigators asking for the public’s help to find the culprits.

