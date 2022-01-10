4 COVID testing sites in S.F. cutting back hours

Four COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco are temporarily reducing hours due to staffing shortages and increased demand on laboratories,...

People wait in line for COVID testing at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in the Fillmore District on Jan. 5. The site is one of four run by the San Francisco Department of Public Health that is reducing hours. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Four COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco are temporarily reducing hours due to staffing shortages and increased demand on laboratories, health officials said.

The new hours will mean 250 fewer tests per day, or about 4% of the average 6,000 tests now being administered daily by sites affiliated with the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The locations reducing hours starting Monday are:

Ella Hill Hutch: reduction of three hours in the afternoon. (8 a.m. -2 p.m.)

Southeast Health Center: reduction of three hours in the morning on Monday only. (Open Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Alemany: reduction of two hours in the evening. (Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

SoMa: reduction of three hours in the morning beginning Tuesday at Seventh and Brannan streets. (Open Noon to 6 p.m.)

The city ramped up testing in recent weeks, more than doubling the number of tests since the omicron surge began in early December.

The health department is bringing in additional resources to augment capacity, including over 150,000 rapid tests due to arrive early this week, health officials said Monday. In addition some sites have been increasing efficiency, and therefore the volume of tests, through supervised self-swabbing methods.

For updated hours of operation at SFDPH-affiliated and health system sites, go to: sf.gov/gettested.