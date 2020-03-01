4-alarm fire destroys warehouse in Bayview

San Francisco firefighters have contained a four-alarm blaze that has destroyed a towing warehouse, the adjoining Bonanza restaurant and an upstairs residential unit near the intersection of Toland Street and Evans Avenue, firefighters said.

The blaze was contained at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday after being first reported at 8:49 p.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, in a light-industrial area near the India Basin area.

The main warehouse there collapsed, but Baxter said nobody was hurt and the fire is under investigation. Two people who lived in the residential unit were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and city services.

Fire in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/KCgb0Ptk3c — Roger Fields (@rogerfields120) March 1, 2020

The owner of the restaurant was able to escape the blaze but it isn’t clear if he was one of the residents of the upstairs unit. Baxter said crews will remain on the scene overnight and through the morning.

High winds that blew smoke across nearby Interstate Highway 280 earlier, prompting its temporary closure, had died down by 10 p.m., Baxter said. It had also blown down nearby power lines that caused power outages around the south part of San Francisco, Baxter said.

A power pole fell onto SFFD firefighting equipment, Baxter said; PG&E was responding to repair the lines. As of 1 a.m., 20 customers in the area of the fire were without power with an estimated restoration time of 1:45 a.m., per PG&E’s outage website.

Here with our amazing firefighters in San Francisco. We had a 4 Alarm fire at Evans and Toland. Fire is contained, but we have several fallen power lines. Thank you to our committed firefighters who save lives everyday. pic.twitter.com/MC24SXj7NC — Shamann Walton (@shamannwalton) March 1, 2020

