Protesters turn out Sunday in San Francisco for second day in a row

Protesters in San Francisco took the streets again Sunday afternoon to protest the police killing of George Floyd in a march that started outside City Hall.

A crowd estimated at 3,000, many of them carrying signs, marched down Market Street cheering as a demonstrator with a microphone, called out “Are you ready to take over The City?”

Police presence was heavy with dozens of officers monitoring the crowd that marched peacefully during the afternoon. The protesters, most of them wearing masks because of the coronavirus pandemic frequently chanted, “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd. ” Later in the afternoon, as protesters looped back onto Market and California streets, things got momentarily tense as police officers blocked them from entering the street. As some protesters started to approach the line, one demonstrater told the marchers to stop and continue along on the sidewalk as not to antagonize a peaceful protest. “We’re not hear to fuck them up,” he said of the police. “even thought we should.”

Protesters march past City Hall in San Francisco Sunday to protest police brutality against blacks. (Ida Mojadad/S.F. Examiner)

Sunday’s protest, among many throughout the U.S. and beyond comes a day after protests in The City were marred by looting and vandalism, which prompted Mayor London Breed to announce a curfew that will start 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. She also asked the state to send 200 additional law enforcement officials to The City. At one point on Sunday, Breed took a knee in protest of the killing of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer allegedly held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, has been charged with murder, and was fired along with three other officers at the scene.

Protestors marching down Market Street now, found some handing out water (and wearing @aratherat masks) Both feel like this is yet another breaking point but “Doing something works, doing nothing doesnt” pic.twitter.com/DxO82jNkxZ — Ida Mojadad (@idamoj) May 31, 2020

“It’s too painful. You can’t just kill a human being that way ” said Jesse Sahei, who held a sign reading “We suffered for 400 years. We refused to suffer for 400 more.”

lots of political graffiti to be found pic.twitter.com/OAJh4fOIIQ — Ida Mojadad (@idamoj) June 1, 2020

Derek Chauvin, who is white, the officer who allegedly killed Floyd, who was black, and three other arresting officers involved in the incident were fired the next day. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Protests continued in Minneapolis on Sunday, and in major cities throughout the U.S. and in London and other British communities.

“To me, it’s everyone’s breaking point,” said Chris Jackson, who handed out water to fellow demonstrators. “Doing something works, doing nothing doesn’t.”

Army veteran Scott Kimball served in Iraq and sees parallels to the way police manage cities as an occupying force. “Police have always been there to enforce the racial hierarchy, to defend capital, and suppress labor. The system isn’t broken, it’s working as intended.”

