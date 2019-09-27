250K leather, kink enthusiasts expected at Sunday’s Folom Street Fair

The 36th Folsom Street Fair, dubbed the world’s biggest leather festival, will takeover San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers of the annual event are expecting some 250,000 leather enthusiasts to show up to this year’s festival, which will cover 13 city blocks and goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will also feature more than 200 vendor booths, showcasing a plethora of merchandise geared toward leather and fetish lovers.

In addition, several top-name performers and musicians will take the festival’s multiple stages.

While the festival was created for people within the leather and kink community, all are welcome to the festival, regardless if they’re donning a corset,leather chaps, jeans, or, perhaps, nothing at all.

First timers to the event should keep an open mind, and if they want to take pictures, organizers suggest they respect attendees’ privacy and ask before taking a photograph of someone.

Drivers and pedestrians can expect Folsom Street to be closed between Eighth and 13th streets and should seek alternate routes.

