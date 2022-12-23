San Francisco Examiner Year In Review 2022

The San Francisco Examiner reflects on 2022 with a look back at seven stories that defined the year. 

San Franciscans are going to remember 2022 for a long time to come.

The City voted in three elections during the third year of a global pandemic, contending with inflation in a region in which the cost of living was already among the highest in the country. While residents endlessly debated San Francisco’s street conditions, some of its most vulnerable citizens felt the impact of a different epidemic harder than anywhere else, and others continued to shoulder heavy environmental burdens.

