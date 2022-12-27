Election 2022

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown and Police spokesperson Kathryn Winters at John’s Grill on Election Day.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Remember Leanna Louie?

San Francisco politics is never boring, but 2022 was such a relentless cavalcade of scandal and acrimony that a standout headline from just a few months ago already feels like a distant memory.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like