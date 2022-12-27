San Francisco politics is never boring, but 2022 was such a relentless cavalcade of scandal and acrimony that a standout headline from just a few months ago already feels like a distant memory.
Louie, in case you forgot, was a short-lived candidate for supervisor in the Sunset district who suggested a Jewish journalist is a Nazi, then was removed from the ballot after it was revealed she didn’t actually qualify as a resident of the district.
The Louie saga pales in comparison to the recall of three members of the school board followed by the removal of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the fight over the future of JFK drive and victory at the ballot for moderates in November.
Next year should, to some extent, offer a reprieve from the chaos. Thanks to Prop. H, the race for mayor and several other top city jobs has been pushed back to 2023.
So take a deep breath.
Or stay angry.
After all, 2022 was the year of discontent for The City’s voters.
They were perplexed at the inability to meaningfully mitigate homelessness, make a substantive dent in the opioid overdose epidemic, or stem the tide of property crime that has rattled so many San Franciscans.
School board recallSan Franciscans’ ire was first directed at the school board, which fielded criticism for its decision to suspend the merit-based admissions system at Lowell High School. Parents also expressed outrage that the board was debating issues like renaming schools rather than focusing on reopening schools, looking on as other Bay Area districts welcomed back students after lengthy COVID lockdowns.
To many, the school board recall signaled the rising power of Asian voters in San Francisco.
“I don’t understand politics and I barely even speak English,” first-time voter Wai-fong Lam told The Examiner in Cantonese for a story published in July, “but I do know that we no longer feel safe in this city, and that my grandchildren’s good grades will no longer be enough to get them into the best public schools. Someone needs to be held accountable.”
Asian Americans’ political influence is one the rise in The City
Boudin recall
Less than three months after school board members were booted, a familiar rage was directed toward District Attorney Chesa Boudin.
Boudin rode into office in the 2019 election by positioning himself as an unapologetic supporter of criminal justice reform. Facing recall, he made the argument that his first term had been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that his policies would make San Francisco safer in due time.
But two years after Boudin’s election, San Franciscans repeatedly cited public safety and crime as top issues in polls and made clear they disapproved of Boudin, recalling him by a margin of more than 10 percentage points.
Supervisors, mayor on thin ice
It’s not clear that the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed are held in much higher esteem than Boudin.
Numerous polls conducted in 2022 showed both Breed and the supervisors with floundering approval ratings.
In November, voters in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset
district, elected challenger Joel Engardio over incumbent Gordon Mar. In doing so, they ousted an elected, sitting supervisor for the first time in more than 20 years in San Francisco.
Breed wasn’t up for election in November and, with the changes in city elections caused by Prop. H, won’t have to run for a second term until 2024. But she and the Board of Supervisors have a popularity problem.
A poll commissioned by The Examiner found that San Francisco voters are unhappy with the direction of The City and are eager to heap blame on their elected leaders for failing to reverse it.
D.A. Brooke JenkinsOne San Francisco politician who appeared untouchable was one of its newest.
Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to replace Boudin as district attorney by Breed, handily won election to finish Boudin’s first term in November.
Jenkins faced numerous scandals in her brief tenure, framed as disqualifying by her detractors and as distractions by her supporters.
First, journalists discovered that Jenkins had been paid more than $100,000 for consulting work by an organization with close ties to a backer of the Boudin recall effort. The revelation called into question whether Jenkins had really been a volunteer leader of the recall movement she claimed to be or had been paid all along.
Days before the November election, Mission Local reported that Jenkins had emailed the confidential details of a high-profile case to the personal email of her colleague Don du Bain, just before they both left their positions in Boudin’s office and joined the recall effort in 2021. The case, which neither Jenkins or du Bain worked on personally, was used as an example of Boudin’s policies gone awry by recall advocates.
Voters were undeterred, electing Jenkins over challenger John Hamasaki by a wide margin in the November election.
Jenkins has aimed to stop short of the traditional, “tough on crime” approach of a conservative district attorney, while still appearing tougher on crime than her predecessors.
JFK Drive, slow streets
The most volatile issue of the year may not have revolved around The City’s elected officials, but around its roads.
After a marathon-length public hearing, the Board of Supervisors voted in April to maintain a car-free promenade on a 1.5-mile stretch of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park.
Voters codified that setup by approving Prop. J in November and rejecting Prop. I, which would have required that both JFK Drive and the Great Highway remain permanently open to cars.
Speaking of the Great Highway, its future was also set by the Board of Supervisors this year.
After much bickering between safe streets advocates and car commuters, the supervisors voted to approve a three-year pilot program that will keep the Ocean Beach-adjacent road open to car commuters on the weekdays and closed as a pedestrian-friendly park on the weekends.
But the battle over public spaces didn’t stop there.
This month, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted to approve a list of 16 permanent, post-pandemic slow streets — including the acutely controversial slow Lake Street — where cut-through car traffic is discouraged and pedestrian access is emphasized.
The slow streets program began during the pandemic as a way to offer shut-in residents an opportunity to go outside. But as COVID-19 cases receded, it was unclear what would become of the more than 30 slow streets originally implemented by SFMTA.
what’s to come
It’s anyone’s guess what 2023 has in store, or whether San Franciscans will remain irate.
Supervisor Connie Chan reflected on the failure of Prop. A, a bond to fund Muni, in June, followed by the passage of Prop. L, the extension of a sales tax to fund Muni, in November.
“That tells you where San Franciscans are at,” Chan said. “They are both angry and yet they still love The City and want San Francisco to do well. It’s incumbent on the elected leaders to pick that up, listen to the voters, listen to the result and move accordingly.”
