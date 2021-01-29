2 seniors cling to life after being attacked in SF incidents

Two elderly men are clinging to life after being injured in separate attacks Thursday in San Francisco, police said.

One man in his 70s was dragged during an attempted robbery in the Haight, while the other man in his 80s was knocked down during an assault in the Anza Vista area.

The first assault happened at around 9:30 a.m. when a suspect ran into the man in his 80s at Anzavista and Fortuna avenues, police said.

The attempted robbery was reported at 4:44 p.m. when someone attempted to steal a camera from the man in his 70s at Page Street and Masonic Avenue.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect who knocked down the man in Anza Vista is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He fled the scene on foot.

Police do not have a description of the would-be camera thief. He fled the area in a car, police said.

No arrests have been made.

