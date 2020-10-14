2 injured in separate shootings overnight

Two people were injured in separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, police said.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Otis and Gough streets.

A 20-year-old woman was standing in the area when a bullet struck her. She was taken to a hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The second shooting was reported at 12:37 a.m. in the area of Ellis and Jones streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Officers responded and found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrest has been made in either shooting and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/