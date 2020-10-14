Police lights (Shutterstock)

2 injured in separate shootings overnight

Two people were injured in separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, police said.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Otis and Gough streets.

A 20-year-old woman was standing in the area when a bullet struck her. She was taken to a hospital and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The second shooting was reported at 12:37 a.m. in the area of Ellis and Jones streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Officers responded and found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrest has been made in either shooting and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

