19-year-old UC Berkeley student reported missing near Crissy Field

SFPD looking for UC Berkeley student last seen on Sept. 30

San Francisco police are asking the public for help finding a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing on Oct. 2, according to a San Francisco Police Department news release.

Sydney West, fondly known as “Syd,” was last seen around Crissy Field on the morning of Sept. 30. The UC Berkeley student from Chapel Hill, North Carolina — now living with her friends in The City — is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, white athletic shorts and blue “Vans” shoes, and may be carrying a black backpack. West is described by police as “at risk” due to her depression.

“We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home,” West’s parents said in a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina.

If anyone has information regarding West, call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send “Text a Tip” to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” When reporting, officers ask the caller to “be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.”

Update:

AUTHORITIES STILL SEARCHING FOR FORMER BERKELEY STUDENT FROM CHAPEL HILL MISSING IN SAN FRANCISCO

… Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, 4 October 2020

