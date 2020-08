A 16-year-old skateboarder is clinging to life after being injured in a collision with a vehicle in the Outer Mission, police said Monday.

The teenager was struck near Ocean Avenue and Alemany Boulevard at around 1:05 p.m. Friday and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not arrested.

No further details have been released.

