Expanding in-home care as San Francisco’s population ages

Homebridge is a San Francisco-based, in-home caregiving provider serving older adults and people with complex health and behavioral needs. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

California's caregiving workforce has gotten a huge boost, to the tune of $16.2 million. 

Homebridge, a San Francisco-based caregiving organization, received a state grant Thursday, which will help it launch the In-Home Supportive Services Career Pathways Program. The IHSS program, which debuts this month, will provide an array of training and career opportunities to 550,000 IHSS providers who serve more than 650,000 residents statewide.

