11-year-old girl struck by a driver in the Tenderloin

Police say 73-year-old man arrested

An 11-year-old girl was struck and seriously injured at Turk and Larkin streets in the Tenderloin Saturday evening.

The girl, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, was struck by a van driven by a 73-year-old man around 8:30 p.m. An arrest was made, according to police.

No other information was made immediately available.

The intersection of the incident, as with much of the Tenderloin, is part of The City’s high injury network — the 13% of city streets where more than 70% of traffic-related injuries occur citywide and where safety improvement efforts are being concentrated, according to city officials.

The incident is currently pending further investigation.

