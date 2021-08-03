Eleven SF libraries reopening in-person service in next two weeks

San Francisco Public Library is reopening 11 more neighborhood branches for in-person service in the next two weeks. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner, 2020)

San Francisco Public Library is reopening 11 more neighborhood branches for in-person service in the next two weeks and will also resume pre-pandemic hours at the Main Library after the Labor Day holiday, city officials announced Tuesday.

Two branches — the Park and West Portal locations — are reopening Tuesday, while the Ingleside, North Beach and Sunset branches will open next Monday, the Anza, Marina, Portola and Potrero branches on Aug. 10, the Golden Gate Valley branch on Aug. 16 and the Merced branch on Aug. 17.

The Main Library will return to its pre-pandemic hours on Sept. 7, offering service until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Other neighborhood branches in the city had reopened in recent months. Library officials said staffing levels are still too low yet to be able to resume pre-pandemic hours at the neighborhood branches, and public programs like author talks or storytimes will resume as staff allows.

“I am excited to announce that our neighborhood libraries are reopening for in-person service,” Mayor London Breed said in a news release. “I want to thank the San Francisco Public Library staff for supporting our city through this challenging time and their commitment to keeping our libraries operating and accessible.”

More details about the library reopenings and hours of availability in San Francisco can be found online at sfpl.org/reopening.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/