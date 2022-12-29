Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming.
The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry.
Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts to pass new laws are likely to gain momentum in 2023. And it won’t just be in Washington. States, led by California and New York, will be key battlegrounds for crypto and the crypto lobby.
Then there are the ongoing legal brawls. The year will likely kick off with the much-anticipated decision in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple.
A big crypto showdown over regulations is coming in 2023. Meet 10 people who will play an important role:
Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase
Coinbase, which launched in 2012, was outpaced by newer, faster and off-shore rivals like Binance and FTX. But with the collapse of FTX and growing questions about Binance, Coinbase is positioning itself as the major crypto exchange that plays by the rules, mainly because of where it is located.
“Sometimes, it felt like we're actually at a disadvantage, and it's caused us to move more slowly than foreign competitors,” Armstrong said on the company’s earnings call in November. ”But I think it's the right long-term bet, and it's going to allow us to prevail as a company that stands the test of time globally. Regulators don't always act quickly, but they do eventually act.”
Paul Grewal, chief legal officer, Coinbase
Grewal is Coinbase’s pointman on the regulatory front, where the crypto powerhouse has shown a willingness to pitch bold, if unconventional ideas. Coinbase’s proposal for the government to appoint a separate designated regulator for crypto has been called impractical by industry leaders. It is now Grewal’s job to take the lead in pitching Coinbase’s push for clearer rules for centralized exchanges.
A former U.S. magistrate judge and deputy counsel at Facebook, Grewal is known to have a combative streak and to enjoy hitting back at the SEC for what crypto has denounced as a heavy emphasis on enforcement with little clarity. “I've decided not to set any curfew for my teenager,” he wrote recently on LinkedIn. “I'll just ground her if she comes home later than I'd like. Regulation by enforcement.”
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple
Garlinghouse faces a make-or-break year in 2023 when a federal judge is expected to issue a ruling that could decide the fate of Ripple. The SEC sued the San Francisco company in 2020, accusing Ripple of violating securities laws. If Ripple wins, it would be a huge victory for the crypto industry — and a big slap in the face of the SEC.
But if the SEC prevails, it could set a game-changing precedent that would force crypto companies to register digital assets as securities, dramatically changing the way they operate.
Garlinghouse has said that if they lose, Ripple will leave the U.S. “We still have an immense business to build,” he said in an interview in July. “Why do it in a regulatory jurisdiction that’s not going to be friendly towards us?”
Stu Alderoty, general counsel, Ripple
Alderoty spent nearly two decades in traditional finance before joining what he described as the “strange new world” of crypto as Ripple’s top lawyer in 2019. He has played the role of chief legal brawler in Ripple’s battle with the SEC, especially on Crypto Twitter. He accused the SEC of “tyranny” in a 2021 tweet. (It has been deleted.) "Why would you poke the bear if you're trying to get the bear to cooperate?" he said in a November 2021 interview. "It's clear that the bear has no interest in cooperating.”
Cloey Hewlett, commissioner, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation
California, home to crypto’s most important companies, has focused increasingly on the fast-growing industry’s impact on consumers and investors. The crypto crisis has kept the DFPI under Hewlett busy.
The financial watchdog has sent clear signals that any company flouting the state’s financial regulations will become a target. This became clear when the crypto industry scored a major win in California.
Shortly after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required crypto companies to register with the DFPI, the agency joined New York and six other states in a legal offensive against a major crypto lender.
Gary Gensler, chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission
Gensler’s appointment in 2021 as chair of the SEC was greeted with cheers from the crypto industry, which welcomed a regulator who actually knows what crypto is all about. Gensler, who also served as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commision, taught a course on crypto and blockchain at MIT.
But it didn’t take long for Gensler to morph into public enemy No. 1 in the crypto industry’s eyes. Gensler has consistently argued that most cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. He is expected to take an even more aggressive approach to crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse.
Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle
Allaire leads the company that issues USDC, crypto’s second largest stablecoin. He’s also been one of crypto’s leading advocates in Washington, though telling that story in 2022 has been tough. When the terra luna ecosystem collapsed, Allaire acknowledged that he was shocked by “just simply how fast the death spiral happened and how violent of a value destruction it was.” He believes the FTX meltdown will hasten the push for regulations.
Allaire has emerged as an important voice in the push for a U.S.-issued central bank digital currency, in which he believes the private sector — including stablecoin companies like Circle, can play a key role.
Adrienne Harris, superintendent, New York Department of Financial Services
Harris has been called crypto’s “most powerful regulator,” as head of the financial watchdog in an important crypto hub that is also home to Wall Street. New York has been criticized for a bitcoin licensing regulation that sparked an “exodus” of crypto startups because it was seen as being too restrictive. One of them, San Francisco crypto exchange Kraken, called the New York law “a creature so foul, so cruel that not even Kraken possesses the courage or strength to face its nasty, big, pointy teeth.” It got so bad that there was a running joke that crypto services are generally not available in Iran, North Korea and New York.
But Harris has defended the regulation, telling New York Magazine, “having the imprimatur of ‘Have you passed regulatory muster with a stringent regulatory regime?’ — I think the good actors see that as a good thing.”
In the wake of the FTX collapse, the NYDFS issued new guidance for information financial institutions must submit “before commencing virtual currency-related activity.” Harris also argued recently that the New York licensing system should be adopted nationally saying, there should be “a framework nationally that looks like what New York has, because I think it’s proving itself to be a very robust and sustainable regime.”
Hester Peirce, commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission
Peirce is viewed by the crypto industry as an important ally at the SEC. Industry leaders and supporters even call her “crypto mom,” a moniker Peirce frowns upon because she doesn’t think people should think of government “in parental terms.” (Plus she doesn’t have children.)
But Peirce generally agrees with the crypto industry’s complaint that the SEC under Gensler has focused too much on enforcement instead of engaging with the crypto industry and other parties in a meaningful conversation on how digital assets should be regulated based on existing law.
The crisis triggered by the FTX collapse will likely lead to regulation of “centralized points” of the crypto industry, including the exchanges, she said recently.
“I think we could try to turn some difficult and bad events into a positive push forward on reasonable regulation that really does seek to achieve legitimate objectives while also preserving people’s ability to engage in transactions that they choose to engage in, but also making sure they get information and protections they need.”
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and former CEO, FTX
Yeah, he’s a disgraced crypto executive who is out on $250 million bail and is holing up in his parents’ home at Stanford awaiting trial. It’s probably a safe bet that SBF will not likely be running any company soon for his alleged role in what’s been called the biggest financial fraud case in history.
But Bankman-Fried was once a prominent, big-spending industry stalwart, a well-connected insider in a high-flying industry. If the former FTX CEO’s case goes to trial, imagine the juicy insights and earthshaking revelations about the inner workings of crypto that could come out of that.