1 killed, another injured in avalanche near Lake Tahoe, officials say

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when an avalanche sent snow barreling down the mountain at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort just west of Lake Tahoe on Friday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Placer County, Calif., responded to the scene, near the Subway ski run, about 11:20 a.m. PST, along with a search and rescue team, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities could not immediately be reached to provide additional information.

The Sierra Avalanche Center rated avalanche conditions Friday as “considerable” for all elevations. The center noted that a new layer of snow from this week’s storm brought a high degree of uncertainty to snowpack stability.

“Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline,” the center wrote.

By Hannah Fry, Los Angeles Times

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SF Zoo Koala naming contest to raise money for Australian wildlife

Just Posted

SF Pride membership votes to ban Google from parade. Will the board listen?

San Francisco Pride’s membership voted Wednesday night to kick Google out of… Continue reading

SF Zoo Koala naming contest to raise money for Australian wildlife

A naming contest for a koala at the San Francisco Zoo aims… Continue reading

Helgi Tomasson kicks off 35th season with SF Ballet

Veterans Tan, Luiz sizzle in show of new, classic dances

Police Commission urges SF to address homelessness with health workers instead of cops

Resolution calls on Mayor London Breed, Board of Supervisors to pursue a new approach

California, 13 other states sue to stop Trump’s food stamp cuts

By Jackie Botts, CalMatters Fourteen states, including California, filed suit Thursday against… Continue reading

Most Read