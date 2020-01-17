1 killed, another injured in avalanche near Lake Tahoe, officials say

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when an avalanche sent snow barreling down the mountain at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort just west of Lake Tahoe on Friday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Placer County, Calif., responded to the scene, near the Subway ski run, about 11:20 a.m. PST, along with a search and rescue team, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities could not immediately be reached to provide additional information.

The Sierra Avalanche Center rated avalanche conditions Friday as “considerable” for all elevations. The center noted that a new layer of snow from this week’s storm brought a high degree of uncertainty to snowpack stability.

“Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline,” the center wrote.

By Hannah Fry, Los Angeles Times

