Bay Area to study integrating fares among region’s transit agencies
Improving discounts and transfers could give riders new incentives to travel by train and bus
SF to spend more on homeless outreach team despite questions about results
Renewed contract includes funding for 15 more full-time positions
SF public defender calls deputy shooting ‘preventable and unnecessary tragedy’
Sheriff identifies four deputies involved in incident that killed dog, allegedly wounded owner
Fatal Mission Terrace fire takes lives of father and daughter
Neighbors mourn loss of family after early morning blaze
Teen injured in Bayview hit-and-run collision
Police seeking witnesses, information on driver
Legislation reclassifying many contract workers as employees signed into law
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed Assembly Bill 5 into law to…
University of California President Janet Napolitano to step down
Since she became the first woman to lead the 10-campus system in September 2013, Napolitano has enrolled historic numbers of California undergraduates.
Newsom, Becerra lash out at Trump plan to rescind California emissions standards
In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, Trump said that revoking California’s authority to impose emissions standards will help make cars more affordable.
Historic streetcars will see service cuts due to operator shortage
Muni can’t train enough operators to maintain its current level of service on the F-Market & Wharves historic streetcar line
Central Subway project projected to run $55 million over budget
San Francisco’s $1.6 billion Central Subway is roughly $55 million in the…
SF increases public funding to help those running for mayor, supervisor
Those running for the Board of Supervisors or mayor will have access…
Suspect in high-profile waterfront attack ordered to stand trial
Judge adds charge against Austin James Vincent for alleged criminal threats
SF supervisors call on health department to ‘pause’ planned relocation of mental health patients
Tensions high as protest by over closure of long-term beds shuts down Health Commission meeting
Man struck by car while fleeing from police
Suspect critically injured when he jumped on to southbound I-280
HUD secretary calls for increased deregulation after tour of Potrero Hill public housing
Carson calls for greater ‘cooperation’ between local, federal officials but offers no additional funds
DA says murder suspect took ‘revenge’ on would-be auto burglar
An Oakland man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a…
SF to form task force to address drug dealing in Tenderloin, SoMa
As the supervisor of the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhood, Matt Haney said…