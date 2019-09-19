News

Trump threatens to punish San Francisco over filth, needles and pollution

President Trump ratcheted up his attacks on California over its homeless crisis,…

Presidio Theatre to reopen this weekend after $30M renovation

The Presidio Theatre will be reopening this weekend for the first time…

Proposed pay raises for City College administrators anger students, faculty

Large increases come as college cuts classes, trims budget

Bay Area to study integrating fares among region’s transit agencies

Improving discounts and transfers could give riders new incentives to travel by train and bus

SF to spend more on homeless outreach team despite questions about results

Renewed contract includes funding for 15 more full-time positions

SF public defender calls deputy shooting ‘preventable and unnecessary tragedy’

Sheriff identifies four deputies involved in incident that killed dog, allegedly wounded owner

Fatal Mission Terrace fire takes lives of father and daughter

Neighbors mourn loss of family after early morning blaze

Teen injured in Bayview hit-and-run collision

Police seeking witnesses, information on driver

Legislation reclassifying many contract workers as employees signed into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed Assembly Bill 5 into law to…

University of California President Janet Napolitano to step down

Since she became the first woman to lead the 10-campus system in September 2013, Napolitano has enrolled historic numbers of California undergraduates.

Newsom, Becerra lash out at Trump plan to rescind California emissions standards

In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, Trump said that revoking California’s authority to impose emissions standards will help make cars more affordable.

Historic streetcars will see service cuts due to operator shortage

Muni can’t train enough operators to maintain its current level of service on the F-Market & Wharves historic streetcar line

Central Subway project projected to run $55 million over budget

San Francisco’s $1.6 billion Central Subway is roughly $55 million in the…

SF increases public funding to help those running for mayor, supervisor

Those running for the Board of Supervisors or mayor will have access…

Suspect in high-profile waterfront attack ordered to stand trial

Judge adds charge against Austin James Vincent for alleged criminal threats

SF supervisors call on health department to ‘pause’ planned relocation of mental health patients

Tensions high as protest by over closure of long-term beds shuts down Health Commission meeting

Man struck by car while fleeing from police

Suspect critically injured when he jumped on to southbound I-280

HUD secretary calls for increased deregulation after tour of Potrero Hill public housing

Carson calls for greater ‘cooperation’ between local, federal officials but offers no additional funds

DA says murder suspect took ‘revenge’ on would-be auto burglar

An Oakland man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a…

SF to form task force to address drug dealing in Tenderloin, SoMa

As the supervisor of the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhood, Matt Haney said…