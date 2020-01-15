Supervisor Sandra Fewer won’t run for re-election

Well, there it is.

After four years of fighting for the Richmond District and San Francisco, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer will soon hang up her hat, she told reporters Wednesday.

This will come as no surprise to regular readers of this column, as at the end of December she dropped a none-too-subtle hint that she would not run for her second term this year. She even gave a strong shout of support in my column to another progressive woman preparing for a possible District 1 supervisor race, Connie Chan.

But today’s news is Fewer — her time in office, her victories, and the work yet to come.

Fewer’s election to office in 2016 wasn’t ever guaranteed. The former school board member fought tooth and nail against a formidable opponent, Marjan Philhour, who aligned with San Francisco’s moderate Democrats. But ultimately Fewer, a San Francisco native and progressive, pulled it out by more than 1,400 votes.

Fewer’s tackled issues both large and small.

Last year she put San Francisco on a path to public banking, while also securing more funding for vital San Francisco Police Department traffic cops, whose efforts bolster the Vision Zero effort to prevent traffic deaths. She also authored legislation protecting renters from being bilked by landlords looking to pass on their debt and property taxes.

Sometimes it helps to just give Fewer a bullhorn or a microphone.

At a hearing last year she blasted corporate landlord Veritas when they were accused of pushing rent-controlled tenants out of their homes, making her a key ally. Few can bring the fire like Fewer.

To be frank, however, that knack for polemics has gotten her into trouble too.

Her chant of “Fuck the POA!” was heard around San Francisco last November, angering not only the Police Officers Association but the sworn officers it represents.

Tony Montoya, president of that police association, skewered Fewer for denigrating cops. But Fewer later revealed she was in a private, quiet war with the POA’s former president, Gary Delagnes, who threatened to reveal the discipline record of her husband — a former cop.

A supervisor’s mettle isn’t just in the legislation she passes, or how loudly she tackles bullies, but the negotiations that happen behind the scenes. It’s there that Fewer has wielded the proverbial iron fist in a velvet glove.

As budget chair, Fewer held her own in talks with The Mayor’s Office, negotiating wins for San Franciscans in The City’s $12 billion budget and in talks over ERAF spending. Her subsequent introduction of a budget transparency measure, calling on The Mayor’s Office to hold public meetings for everyday citizens to weigh-in on how San Francisco spends its money, was a crucial cudgel in that effort.

When Supervisors Norman Yee and Hillary Ronen vied for the board presidency, it was Fewer’s tenacious negotiating that helped secure Yee’s presidency. In this way, too, Fewer is a vital voice for Chinese San Franciscans, and Asian Pacific Islander San Franciscans write large — a constituency with fewer seats at City Hall’s table every day.

Connie Chan, who may run for Fewer’s seat this year, had nothing but praise for Fewer’s time in City Hall.

“Sandy Lee Fewer has been an inspiring leader and strong voice for the Richmond District. I’m honored to be able to call her my friend but even more proud she is my Supervisor,” Chan told me. “I know she’ll continue to fight for District 1 this year and many years into the future.”

That does, of course, bring up a question: What’s next for Fewer?