SF Pride rejects call to keep Google out of parade

More than 100 employees of Google demanded San Francisco Pride oust Google from this weekend’s parade in an open letter Wednesday.

No sponsorship, no logos, no marching contingent.

San Francisco should resist Google’s inaction to tackle bigotry on its platform, they wrote, because Google has shown it isn’t willing to stand by the LGTBQ community.

”On the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, in a Pride celebration whose very slogan is ‘Generations of Resistance,’ we ask you to join us in resisting LGBTQ+ oppression on the internet, and the subjugation of our right to equality in favor of calculated business concerns,” the employees wrote, in the open letter they posted to platform Medium.

They added, “The first Pride was a protest, and so now must this Pride be one.”

SF Pride was quick to reaffirm Google — one of its largest donors — would still march in the parade.

”Google and YouTube can and must do more to elevate and protect the voices of LGBTQ+ creators on their platforms, and we’ve found that Google has been willing to listen to this criticism and is working to develop appropriate policies,” SF Pride wrote in a statement. “In the spirit of community and growth, we confirm Google as a continued participant in the 2019 SF Pride Parade.”

You can read SF Pride’s full response here, and the Googlers’ open letter here.

The employees’ demand follows the controversy over a popular YouTube-star who allegedly targeted Vox video journalist Carlos Maza with homophobic attacks. In the last month Maza has taken to Twitter to highlight the sea of harassment he faces, from people outing his personal contact information to homophobic slurs online, whenever YouTuber Steven Crowder mocks him in a video. Like a junior-high school bully, Crowder took to his video channel to imitate Maza for critiquing right-wing media, calling him a “lispy queer,” among other names.

Googlers have pushed their company to act ever since, asking them to bar Crowder from the platform.

While the Google-owned YouTube did eventually de-monetize Crowder’s channel, many felt that didn’t go far enough, and also felt it came only after the internet bubbled with rage over Google’s inaction.

And to add insult to bigotry, Google told its employees they could not protest the company within its official Pride contingent.

That was the last straw for the employees behind the open letter, they wrote.

“We feel we have no choice but to urge you to reject Google’s failure to act in support of our community by revoking their sponsorship of Pride, and excluding Google from official representation in the Pride parade. If another official platform, YouTube, allows abuse and hate and discrimination against LGBTQ+ persons, then Pride must not provide the company a platform that paints it in a rainbow veneer of support for those very persons.”

Google, for its part, argued to reporters that “Gayglers” within its community are, in the company’s words, divided. The company also expressed concern that resistance from some of its employees would impact the enjoyment of the march from employees there with their families.

“Google has marched in the San Francisco Pride Parade for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the tradition this weekend,” a Google spokesperson wrote, in a statement. “We are grateful for SF Pride’s partnership and leadership.”

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

