A coalition of community members dedicated to improving The City’s tree canopy recently planted saplings in the Mission. (Courtesy Ben Carlson/Friends of the Urban Forest)

A coalition of community members dedicated to improving The City’s tree canopy recently planted saplings in the Mission. (Courtesy Ben Carlson/Friends of the Urban Forest)

Mission residents go out on a limb to welcome 150 new trees

.

A community greening effort in the Mission is taking root. Last Thursday, a masked crowd gathered at the corner of Florida and 22nd streets to pick up shovels, gloves and a few Catalina ironwood, Jacaranda, Chinese elm and Magnolia saplings. The trees are the last of a total of 145 planted near the 24th Street corridor since April.

“Trees are part of the bigger puzzle and make a community what it is,” John Mendoza, a founding member of the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District told me. “They are like family.”

It’s taken years, and will take at least three more, to fully welcome these newest family members to the neighborhood.

In 2019, Calle 24 and other concerned San Franciscans came together to protest the removal of 77 mature ficuses along 24th Street in the Mission. Despite ambitious planting goals and the passage of Proposition E, which gave The City responsibility for street trees, San Francisco continues to have one of the smallest urban canopies in the country. Of course, the tree-lined streets of Pacific Heights and Balboa Terrace can obscure this reality. But in The City’s lower-income and minority neighborhoods, green, shaded streets are harder to find.

After intense public outcry to retain as many of the 24th Street ficuses as possible, The City agreed to remove only 33 and plant 50 new saplings as replacement. But this replacement ratio failed to address the loss of so many mature trees to the neighborhood. Recognizing that 75% of The City’s tree planting budget goes to watering saplings, advocates created a program called Mission Verde to take on the three-year responsibility of helping the trees get established. In return, The City agreed to devote 100% of its budget to planting 145 new saplings.

Caring for the new neighborhood residents is a heavy burden for citizens to bear. But the boughs don’t appear ready to break. Mission Verde has worked to successfully secure supplies, manage costs and oversee the program. It also recruits and organizes volunteers to provide 20 gallons of water weekly to each fledgling, re-stake any compromised trees and clean debris and waste from the familiar green bags.

“It’s been baptism by fire and it’s wonderful,” Kindra Scharich, a classical singer and musician who volunteers as the founding director of Mission Verde, told me. “I’ve learned how much trees are disregarded, as well as regarded, in our community.”

Other nonprofits have also stepped in to help. The Arc San Francisco, a center for people with developmental disabilities, will help with the watering. And Friends of the Urban Forest has worked with neighborhood residents to identify planting sites and help select new trees.

“We’re doing all this great work planting, but they need to be cared for and watered, too,” Brian Wiedenmeier, who became FUF’s new executive director in July, told me. “This is an investment in being a resilient city.”

If San Francisco leaders also value the numerous benefits of a healthy urban forest, they would make this investment through The City’s multi-billion-dollar budget. It’s infuriating that a bastion of millionaires and billionaires who purportedly care about inequality, climate change and science are still allowing our canopy to shrink. In addition to more funding for planting and maintenance, The City must revise its regulations so only one agency has removal power and developers, who remove without permits, are properly penalized.

That said, it’s inspirational to see community organizers, nonprofits and ordinary San Franciscans’ filling the void. Mission Verde serves as a model for other neighborhoods that are willing to take on the responsibility of greening their streets. As Mendoza recognized, the ficuses, sycamores and ginkos that line our sidewalks are more than neighbors. They are as giving and familiar as family.

“People come together over the smallest things because those are the things that matter,” the Calle 24 founder told me.

It may sound sappy, but the Mission has come together for family and a healthy future on this planet, two pursuits that certainly matter. Hopefully, they will continue to prove the old adage true — mighty oaks from little acorns grow.

Robyn Purchia is an environmental attorney, environmental blogger and environmental activist who hikes, gardens and tree hugs in her spare time. She is a guest opinion columnist and her point of view is not necessarily that of The Examiner. Check her out at robynpurchia.com.

environmentSan Francisco

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Filmmaker Eric Goodfield fixes lens on SF’s COVID days

Just Posted

Mayor London Breed, pictured at a news conference in March, is once again balancing public health with economic recovery, thanks to the Delta variant surge. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Breed’s dilemma: Balancing public health with economic recovery is tricky business

City mulls vaccine mandates as a solution

Second grader Genesis Ulloa leads students in an after-school community hub in a game at the Mission YMCA on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF parents face school year with hope, trepidation and concern

‘Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to deal with it’

Ben Bleiman, president of the San Francisco Entertainment Commission and one of the owners of the Dr. Teeth bar in the Mission, is fighting to keep employees and customers safe during the current COVID surge. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
‘Disheartening and deflating’: SF small business owners fight to overcome Delta variant setback

‘This is not devastating, but we have suffered so much’

Health care workers in the intensive care unit at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, with Alejandro Balderas, a 44-year-old patient who later died. Even in California, a state with a coronavirus vaccination rate well above average, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. (Isadora Kosofsky/The New York Times)
Why COVID took off in California, again

‘The good news is: The vaccines are working’

Lake Oroville stood at 33 percent full and 40 percent of historical average when this photograph was taken on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Tribune News Service) A kayaker on the water at Lake Oroville, which stands at 33 percent full and 40 percent of historical average when this photograph was taken on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Oroville, Calif. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Tribune News Service)
Facing ‘dire water shortages,’ California bans Delta pumping

By Rachel Becker CalMatters In an aggressive move to address “immediate and… Continue reading

Most Read