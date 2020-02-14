Mayor Breed admits romantic relationship with Nuru, disgraced public works director

Mayor London Breed speaks with Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new San Francisco Police Department facility for the department’s Forensic Services Division and motorcycle police on Evans Avenue in the Bayview District on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed just came clean about Mr. Clean.

In a strange Valentine’s Day twist, Breed announced Friday in a Medium post that she dated former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru.

“Mohammed Nuru and I have been close personal friends for more than 20 years,” Breed wrote. “We dated for a brief time, two decades ago, long before I ever ran for office.”

Nuru was arrested on public corruption charges by the FBI in late January along with restaurateur Nick Bovis. Both men were accused of trying to bribe an airport official with $5,000 for a restaurant contract.

This is a scandal that keeps unfolding. Just earlier this week, City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced subpoenas of contractors and nonprofits, including PG&E and the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids, suspected of “funneling” money to Public Works under Nuru’s watch.

Breed and Nuru’s relationship was long rumored in City Hall, perhaps its worst kept secret, though no one with first-hand knowledge had come forward on the record. Now, Breed has done it herself.

In her blog post, she also disclosed that last year Nuru paid $5,600 to repair Breed’s personal vehicle, which she described as an 18-year-old car in need of repairs.

“Last year, my personal automobile had broken down and Mohammed, acting as my friend, took it to a private auto mechanic,” Breed wrote. “The estimated cost of repairs seemed more than the 18-year-old car was worth, but Mohammed had it fixed. Later, when the car still wasn’t working, he helped secure a rental.”

While Breed mentions that this gift should have been disclosed under state ethics laws, it may also violate local ethics laws, City Hall watchdog, and author of some ethics city code Larry Bush told me.

“No city officer or designated employee may receive any gifts with more than 500 dollars in a calendar year from a single source,” Bush said. “The gift limit is set without regard to the person, but it doesn’t count if it’s a family relationship. This was not a family relationship.”

