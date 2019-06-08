Guy the flower man
Selling his bundles of lilies, freesias and peonies on the corner of Noe and 15th Streets for 38 years, Guy Clark has seen San Francisco at its finest and not-so.
Selling his bundles of lilies, freesias and peonies on the corner of Noe and 15th Streets for 38 years, Guy Clark has seen San Francisco at its finest and not-so.
“‘I’m asking the questions here,’ they said, and then they asked me, ‘How old are you?’ I thought, I gave you my ID…do the math! I’m going to be 70 years old on my birthday.”
Between the street hassles and the pit bulls, you’d think Clark would be ready to leave the buckets and baskets behind.
“People ask me all the time how long I’m going to do this. I tell them, I’m gonna drop dead out here selling flowers,” he said. “What a way to go to heaven.”
Denise Sullivan is an author, cultural worker and editor of “Your Golden Sun Still Shines: San Francisco Personal Histories & Small Fictions.” She is a guest columnist and her point of view is not necessarily that of the Examiner. Follow her at www.denisesullivan.com and on Twitter @4DeniseSullivan.
More than a decade after Oscar Grant was shot and killed by… Continue reading
Mayor’s budget proposal includes $10 million in funding for new staffing incentives
Warriors have not been in a 3-1 hole since 2016, and Kevin Durant may not be able to save them
Legislation is intended to protect the health of youth who have embraced alternative form of tobacco
Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Air Supply, Wayne Wallace, Foxwarren, Zine Fest, Bear’s Den, World Harmony Chorus, Johnnyswim, Michael Franti, Ludovico Einaudi, Diane Coffee
Move prompted by SFMTA plans to expand permits for companies with ‘dockless’ services
Legislation is intended to protect the health of youth who have embraced alternative form of tobacco
Warriors have not been in a 3-1 hole since 2016, and Kevin Durant may not be able to save them
Berkeley Rep Mesoamerica-set premiere cheerily takes on colonialism
DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney, coming off injury, can’t keep up with Toronto’s backup center
Oakland takes series in Anaheim with a string of RBI singles
Golden State Warriors will get one of their top reserves back at crucial time