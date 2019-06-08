Guy Clark, who has run his flower stand, Guy’s Flowers for nearly four decades, entertains 19-month-old Charlie Dolan and his grandmother, Carmela Gold on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Guy the flower man Selling his bundles of lilies, freesias and peonies on the corner of Noe and 15th Streets for 38 years, Guy Clark has seen San Francisco at its finest and not-so.













“‘I’m asking the questions here,’ they said, and then they asked me, ‘How old are you?’ I thought, I gave you my ID…do the math! I’m going to be 70 years old on my birthday.”

Between the street hassles and the pit bulls, you’d think Clark would be ready to leave the buckets and baskets behind.

“People ask me all the time how long I’m going to do this. I tell them, I’m gonna drop dead out here selling flowers,” he said. “What a way to go to heaven.”

Denise Sullivan is an author, cultural worker and editor of “Your Golden Sun Still Shines: San Francisco Personal Histories & Small Fictions.” She is a guest columnist and her point of view is not necessarily that of the Examiner. Follow her at www.denisesullivan.com and on Twitter @4DeniseSullivan.