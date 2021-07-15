Goodbye Examiner, Hello SF Weekly

Six and a half years is a long time to do anything. When I started this column in early 2015, Barack Obama was president, Lefty O’Doul’s was still open, and my metabolism hadn’t deserted me to enter the witness protection program yet. Oh, the glory days…

I’ve spent the better part of the last decade writing hundreds of articles for The Examiner and, holy s—-, a lot has happened during that time. We’ve been through so much together. From showing up to stop racists from marching in our streets, to my quixotic run for mayor, to this heartbreaking pandemic, we’ve been on a journey that would’ve been unimaginable back when I started this column.

And it has been an honor and a treat to share my words, insights and ideas with you as we’ve experienced it all together. Well, not all of you. Some of you have been real a—holes, this entire time, but I actually appreciate you as well.

Every time I wrote an article that had the comment section ablaze with people calling me awful names, it meant I was reaching people and impacting them. And that’s the whole point, right? You don’t have to agree with me, hell, I don’t always agree with me, but at the very least I made you feel something, and hopefully made you think about a concept or a cause in a different way. I’m especially fond of the people who took the time to send handwritten hate mail to The Examiner to forward along to me. (Shout out to Quentin Kopp!) I’m not even kidding when I say it absolutely made my day.

But you know what I enjoyed even more? The people who stopped me on the street, or emailed me to tell me how much my work gave them hope, or helped them understand something better, or just made them giggle. So, thank you, seriously THANK YOU, to everyone who made a point of letting me know how much you enjoyed my articles. I can’t tell you how heartening that is. It seems the loudest people are the ones who only have mean things to say, so it’s makes a world of difference when those who wish to share positivity make a point of doing so.

I’ve been a professional writer since around 2005. I’ve written travel guides for Lonely Planet, had three of my own books published, had my work translated into four languages, been a columnist for 7×7 and the SF Bay Guardian, and even created and hosted my own travel TV show on IFC. But other than running BrokeAssStuart.com, writing for The Examiner is the longest gig I’ve ever had. And I’m so glad that I got to do it. I’ve had an incredibly supportive readership for a long time, but being a columnist for The Examiner helped me reach a whole new set of people who never would’ve given someone with the moniker Broke-Ass Stuart the time of day before.

The good news for all my lovers and haters out there is that I’m not going very far. In fact, I’m not really going anywhere at all. Starting in August my column will be running in SF Weekly every other week. So, I guess in my case, it’s in SF Bi-Weekly. Sorry, that joke was absolutely terrible.

The Weekly is in the same family as the Examiner, and you’ll still be able to pick up my column on Thursdays. And now I’ll probably be able to squeeze in, like, one more instance of profanity in there. To be honest, SFWeekly is probably a better fit for me. I’m surprised they let me get away with so much at The Examiner to begin with. I mean, I did go viral with an article that officially gave the Salesforce Tower the nickname The Butt Plug.

I am so very much looking forward to continuing our journey together. I hope you come along with me and continue to read my stuff in SF Weekly. I promise to bring you the same level of “lowbrow with a wink” that I’ve been supplying for the past six and a half years and provide my particular style of commentary on this strange and beguiling city just the way you like it.

In the meantime, please consider joining my Patreon (Patreon.com/BrokeAssStuart) to help me keep independent journalism alive. Hell, even if you hate me, you should join just so you’ll continue to have someone to troll!

See you in the Weekly!

San Franciscosan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/