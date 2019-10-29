Court documents show Supervisor Vallie Brown’s tenants paid rent, despite her claims otherwise

Ghosts from Supervisor Vallie Brown’s past are rising to haunt her just before election day.

Mary Packer, a tenant Brown evicted from a Fillmore Street home 25 years ago, served Brown with a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday and demanded an apology from the incumbent supervisor.

The letter alleges Brown made false statements to the press and in campaign literature, claiming Packer and other tenants had not paid rent before Brown evicted them from a home she bought with three friends in the 1990s.

Packer, and her attorney, want Brown to publicly apologize and to retract her statements. If she does not, Packer will consider filing a defamation suit.

That’s because Packer did pay her rent, her attorney claims. And as the kids are saying these days, they’ve got receipts.

In this case, literally.

Court filings from the property’s estate attorney show Packer paid rent from June 1992 to April 1994, near when Brown purchased the house. That’s $205 monthly. “Rental income received,” read the records.

“That attorney’s job was to collect rent while the building was up for sale. His records were very good,” said Jennifer Fieber, the San Francisco Tenants Union staffer who unearthed the documents.

Brown’s campaign has not yet returned a request for comment.

But those records fly in the face of what Brown’s campaign spokespeople told me earlier this month.

When SF Weekly broke the news that Brown had evicted tenants in the Western Addition 25-years-ago, a black mark in her personal story as an advocate for renters, Brown’s spokespeople defended her by telling me the tenants had not paid rent.

Brown used that same defense in SF Weekly. And made the same claim to Mission Local.

Read Packers’ attorney’s letter and see the rental receipts in a PDF here.

They even splashed that claim in campaign literature. “The building was in complete disrepair and tenants had not paid rent in years,” Brown’s campaign claimed in a mailer no doubt sent to thousands of people.

It took digging by the San Francisco Tenants Union in the subsequent weeks to prove otherwise. They found filings for the estate, they found proof Packer and others were paying rent.

Here is the cease-and-desist to @VallieBrownD5, and the court filings showing Ms. Packer's paid rent.https://t.co/OzlqSEZ5rd pic.twitter.com/q8CC5e7m6e — Joe Fitz Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter) October 29, 2019

What Brown’s campaign said, however? So much fluff.

So what did the ever-straightforward Ms. Packer have to say about that?

“I feel bad. I’m really, really disgusted that she put my name out there and is lying,” Packer told me, Tuesday. “The things she was saying were not true.”

It’s easy to be suspicious of claims made during an election. So was Ms. Packer put up to this by Brown’s opponent, candidate and tenants advocate Dean Preston? No, she said.

In fact, she initially refused to speak to press about her eviction and declined comment to SF Weekly when they first called her. It wasn’t until she saw Brown’s claims that she became completely livid. Packer, 69, who is a retiree and formerly worked for Wells Fargo bank and Rite-Aid, reached out to Preston’s campaign for help in reaching reporters.

“I am doing this on my own. If she hadn’t have said those things about me, I’d never have came out,” Packer said. She was so disturbed anyone would suggest otherwise, she said “I’ll put my hand on the Bible and have God strike me dead.”

Packer’s attorney, Robert De Vries, originally represented Packer after she filed a wrongful eviction suit against Brown and her fellow homeowners 25 years ago.

He told me this doesn’t have to get messy — and doesn’t have to enter the courts.

“Our hope is we won’t reach that point. Our hope is Vallie Brown says ‘I made a mistake … I’m sorry,’” De Vries said.

On Guard prints the news and raises hell each week. Email Fitz at joe@sfexaminer.com, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @FitztheReporter, and Facebook at facebook.com/FitztheReporter.