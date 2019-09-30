City solution to Clinton Park anti-homeless measures: ‘larger boulders’

Public Works Director: ‘The problem is they were not big enough’

Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru on Monday said The City was working with neighbors on permanent solutions to issues on Clinton Park, where neighbors put out boulders to deter homeless campers and alleged drug dealing. (Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez/S.F. Examiner)

Trump has his wall, San Francisco has its boulders.

Those infamous anti-homeless boulders on Clinton Park have rolled away for now. But they could be back soon, bigger than ever.

And if this whole effort to punish those sleeping on our sidewalks were not already rife with Sisyphean imagery, soon San Francisco writ large may be channeling that Greek mythos: The City has just given its tacit approval for neighbors to heave their own boulders onto sidewalks citywide.

That means boulders — everywhere — as far as the eye can see.

In an interview on Clinton Park Monday afternoon Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru said a “more permanent” solution was being discussed with neighbors. And the answer may simply be: heavier, larger rocks.

“The problem is they were not big enough,” Nuru said. A permanent solution “could involve larger boulders or a landscape plan.”

San Francisco city officials removed the boulders placed on Clinton Park, which were intended to deter homeless people from camping there, around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after the boulders were repeatedly rolled off the sidewalk into the street.

“At the request of neighbors, San Francisco Public Works will remove the boulders on Clinton Park today and work on a longer-term solution,” Department of Public Works spokeswoman Rachel Gordon said. “We already are back at the drawing board.”

As first reported by Hoodline last week, the boulders appear to have been placed by residents frustrated with encampments and drug use in the neighborhood, some of whom pooled together their money in a GoFundMe page. City officials have disavowed responsibility but also declined to remove the boulders at first, going so far as to place them back on the sidewalk when they were first moved.

“It kept the homeless out,” said Ricky Anderson, who works at a nearby Whole Foods. Anderson frequently takes smoke breaks along Clinton Park, and said people living in tents there were a nuisance.

“They bother you. They’re shooting up. They smell like piss,” Anderson said. When the boulders were installed, he said it brought a sense of peace to the street.

But people living in those tents said they wished neighbors would treat them as people.

While those homeless campers weren’t around Monday, NBC Bay Area spoke to Daniel Bartosiewicz, who camped along Clinton Park for two months and said neighbors never reached out to him.

“They would have saved a lot of money and a lot of trouble if they just said something to us,” he said. “Use your compassion and love and understanding. We’re humans.”

The boulders have sparked strong reactions in the community, from those who see them as an attack on the homeless or as an indictment of The City’s failure to come to grips with the homelessness problem. While city officials denied responsibility for placing the boulders on the street, they initially allowed them to stay, with Supervisor Rafael Mandelman even telling the San Francisco Chronicle the move was “creative.”

“The real issue has never about the boulders. The issue is about the lack of permanent, affordable housing. Any longer term solution will address that,” Sam Lew, a spokesman for the Coalition on Homelessness said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.