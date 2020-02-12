City attorney subpoenas PG&E, contractors, nonprofits in Nuru corruption scandal

The arrest of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has led to a citywide corruption investigation. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

City Attorney Dennis Herrera subpoenaed companies to obtain records held by PG&E, Recology, construction firms and nonprofits previously investigated by this column as part of a sweeping corruption investigation.

Herrera is seeking records from those entities “his office believes were involved in funneling donations to fund City programs and events, including funding Public Works holiday parties,” The City Attorney’s Office wrote, in a statement.

The City Attorney’s Office investigation stems from federal corruption charges against former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru and Lefty O’Doul’s restaurant owner Nick Bovis, who were both arrested by the FBI late last month and later released on a $2 million bond.

Federal prosecutors accuse Nuru and Bovis of trying to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner with $5,000 to obtain a restaurant contract for Bovis. Federal officials also alleged other schemes by the two men, including attempts to obtain a restaurant contract for Bovis in the Salesforce Transit Center, which Nuru oversaw in his role as chairman of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

Herrera’s subpoenas widen the scope of that investigation.

“We’re following the facts, and we’re following the money,” Herrera said in a statement. “We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less.”

The subpoenas are being served on for-profit utility PG&E, construction firms Webcor Builders, Pankow Builders and Clark Construction, recycling company Recology, and three nonprofits, including Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids, the San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids has been in the hot seat before, in this very column.

The City Attorney’s Office announcement comes on the heels of an investigation by this columnist into the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids. One week ago, we revealed restaurateur Nick Bovis took donations from contractors and used that money to pay for a holiday party for Public Works management in 2017.

Now, in response to that story from last week, Herrera said he believes those actions show contractors allegedly “funneled money” through Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids.

Those contractors include trash company Recology, and construction firms Webcor Builders and Pankow Builders, which collectively donated thousands of dollars that Bovis used to throw a luxurious party for Public Works staff — and are also among the contractors subpoenaed by Herrera.

Public Works isn’t allowed by law to accept money from those contractors, because former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has decision-making power over them. Because of the various ways Public Works oversees these contractors directly, they are known as “restricted” sources of gifts in San Francisco ethics law — and the legal onus falls on city employees not to accept such gifts.

The donations to the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids, then, disguised the true source of the funding for the Public Works’ holiday party.

Other emails showed Bovis describing Nuru as directing money from unspecified sources to the Lefty O’Doul’s charity, to pay it back for the holiday party.

Now, public records we’re exclusively reporting here for the first time show that Bovis reported more funding from restricted sources to Public Works in 2019, revealing even more donations to Public Works that may draw legal scrutiny.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

