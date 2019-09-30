Campaign for pro-vaping measure to be suspended after JUUL pulls funding

The campaign for a ballot measure aimed at smoking San Francisco’s vape ban, Proposition C, is dead.

JUUL Labs new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite announced Monday that JUUL would cease funding the ballot measure.

The corporation had already pumped more than $11 million into the local campaign, an amount of money rivaled only by the soda industry’s spending against a sugary beverage tax and the tobacco industry’s funding against a menthol ban.

JUUL had another month to beat those spending records, leading to a flood of mailers for Proposition C.

Instead, without funding the campaign will be suspended, sources with knowledge confirmed to this columnist.

San Francisco passed an e-cigarette ban in June, which was authored by Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents The City’s southeast neighborhoods. JUUL promptly floated a ballot measure, Proposition C, to repeal that ban and overwrite it with its own set of regulations.

The e-cigarettes are primarily marketed to children, critics and Walton have claimed, leading to what the federal government has called an “epidemic” in vaping use by teenagers.

“Always fight for what’s right,” Walton told me, when reacting to Prop. C’s death.

Since then, deaths linked to vaping products have been reported nationally, leading to warnings from the federal Food and Drug Administration. Separately, the FDA has also launched an investigation into the legality of JUUL’s political ads to promote Prop. C, after critics claimed the company said vaping products are safer than cigarettes.

Prop. C also included light restrictions on the sale of JUUL to minors while still allowing their sale to adults in San Francisco. Supporters of the proposition, mainly backed by JUUL, claimed that vape pens helped people kick their cigarette habits.

Doctors and medical associations have called that claim dubious.

Walton said he was not surprised to see JUUL give up the fight, “in light of all the recent deaths, illnesses, and proof that JUUL was dishonest and their harm reduction mantra was just nonsense.”

Any remaining cash in Prop. C’s coffers will be returned to JUUL, sources said.

The vaping ban, while commonly referred to as a blanket ban, is actually a moatorium on e-cigarette sales until the industry volunteers for review and authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration. After such a review, the ban would lift.