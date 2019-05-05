Angela Alioto’s house egged after former mayoral candidate uses N-word

Angela Alioto’s house was egged on Sunday May 5, 2019 (Photos courtesy Joe Vazquez, KPIX)

Former mayoral runner Angela Alioto’s Pacific Heights home was egged Sunday morning by an unknown vandal.

The eggs flew the coop for the storied politician’s home the same day this columnist revealed she had used a racial epithet six times at a recent San Francisco Democratic Party meeting.

Party chair David Campos and other politicos, activists and party members — including black women — are calling on Alioto to apologize and step down.

A vote to remove Alioto may take place at the next local Democratic Party meeting.

Meanwhile, police were called to Alioto’s house after someone apparently took matters into their own hands.

“My house was egg bombed this morning,” Alioto confirmed Sunday in a text message.

Alioto was especially dismayed at the egging because she was about to host a party for her granddaughter’s first Holy Communion.

Now, she said her house is “a mess.” Her usual spotless pink home was caked in egg.

Alioto hotly critiqued the egging as “violence.”

She also told KPIX reporter Joe Vazquez that the incident was possibly due to my column, which revealed her use of the N-word at the meeting.

Alioto previously defended her use of the word, noting she was using it contextually to describe discrimination in the workplace. To not use charged words like that is to sugarcoat things, she argued.

But black women leaders said they want Alioto to not only apologize and be removed, but volunteer to attend cultural sensitivity training.

Phelicia Jones, who started the Justice 4 Mario Woods Coalition, attended that meeting. She is also among those pushing for Alioto’s ouster.

Jones said egging wasn’t her weapon of choice.

“I don’t believe in going behind folks back,” she wrote in a text message Sunday. “I am an upfront person. Whatever needs to be said should be said to her face, the media and the (Democratic Party board).”

Campos, the party chair, told me “as much as I deplore Angela Alioto’s comments, violence is not a proper response. In the words of Dr. (Martin Luther) King, darkness cannot drive out darkness.”

