Flowers are left with pictures of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee during a rally attended by hundreds of people on Jan. 30, 2022, in San Francisco. A street in San Francisco will be renamed Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in honor of the 84-year-old Thai grandfather killed in a brutal attack that galvanized Asian Americans reeling from a surge in assaults during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Janie Har, File)

Last year, San Franciscan’s were shaken by a hate crime that resulted in the death of 84 year old man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, who moved to The City from Thailand. This weekend, the beloved grandfather’s legacy was immortalized in his Anza Vista neighborhood.

Sonora Lane, in the Richmond District, was officially renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way.

