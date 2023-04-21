Sea Change, a hydrogen fuel cell ferry

Sea Change, a hydrogen fuel cell ferry at Pier 9 in San Francisco as seen on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

At first glance, the Sea Change looks like any other ship docked along San Francisco’s waterfront. Its sleek lines and glossy paint job belie what lies within: This 70-foot catamaran is said to be the first commercial hydrogen-powered vessel in the United States.

The cobalt blue ferry floating off Pier 9 is scheduled to begin shuttling passengers between Fisherman’s Wharf and the Ferry Building this summer. It’s an early example of how the maritime industry is working to transition away from fossil fuels.

Sea Change, a hydrogen fuel cell ferry

