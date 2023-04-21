At first glance, the Sea Change looks like any other ship docked along San Francisco’s waterfront. Its sleek lines and glossy paint job belie what lies within: This 70-foot catamaran is said to be the first commercial hydrogen-powered vessel in the United States.
The cobalt blue ferry floating off Pier 9 is scheduled to begin shuttling passengers between Fisherman’s Wharf and the Ferry Building this summer. It’s an early example of how the maritime industry is working to transition away from fossil fuels.
“The Sea Change is really a good milestone for us,” said Thomas Hall, spokesperson for the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “We’re obviously on our zero-emission journey here at San Francisco Bay Ferry … And we’re excited to get started with this.”
The project — funded in part by a $3 million grant from the California Air Resources Board and administered by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District — is part of the state’s larger investment initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Atop the vessel sit neat stacks of black cylinders housed within a network of twisting hoses and metal pipes. “The amount of hydrogen stored in these tanks is about 50 Teslas worth of batteries,” said Joe Pratt, chief executive of Zero Emission Industries, pointing to the boat’s powerhouse.
Pratt helped bring the Sea Change to life nearly a decade ago while working at Sandia National Laboratories to develop hydrogen fuel-cell technologies for the maritime industry.
Right now, projects like the Sea Change account for a small portion of green energy pilots because it’s difficult to wean the shipping industry off fossil fuels. Ports and ships need vast amounts of energy for cargo handling, ground transport and vessel propulsion, according to the Department of Energy.
If the maritime industry was its own country, it would rank sixth on the list of largest greenhouse gas emitters globally, accounting for about 3% of total emissions, according to DOE. The size and scale of the shipping industry is one reason it has lagged behind zero-emission alternatives compared with other modes of transport, Hall said.
“There are a number of things that make maritime uses difficult for decarbonization right now,” he said. “One of them is just economies of scale. There are (only) so many passenger ferries in the United States compared to trucks or vehicles or buses, that really does sort of limit the market in a way that puts us behind.”
Another is weight. Although WETA plans to roll out more battery-powered ferries in the coming years, the batteries are heavy, costly, and require frequent recharging. That poses challenges for transportation services such as WETA that run on tight timetables and can keep diesel-powered ferries on routes far longer without refueling.
“Every ounce matters when you’re building a new vessel,” said Hall. “That impacts everything on a ferry from the number of seats you have to the material you used for the seats – and, you know, if you want to install a vending machine.”
But Pratt said he sees the potential in hydrogen. “It takes way more energy to push a boat through water than to roll a car on tires,” he said. “You can’t physically stack 50 Teslas worth of batteries on this boat, so you have to go with hydrogen. But that’s kind of where it all started – we need to get to zero emissions on these things, but it’s not possible to do anything other than hydrogen.”
Unlike other fuels, hydrogen — the most abundant element on the planet — does not emit greenhouse gases when burned. Instead, hydrogen fuel cells — like those used in Sea Change or vehicles such as the Toyota Marai — generate electricity by combining oxygen and hydrogen in a chemical reaction.
The Department of Energy says fuel cells produce no harmful emissions, just water. They allow the vessel to continue operating as long as fuel is provided — unlike batteries, which will eventually need to be recharged.
On board the Sea Change is a station where you can rehydrate with water produced by the churning energy system of the vessel itself. Water is a byproduct of the hydrogen process — a liquid so pure, Pratt said, they have to add minerals back into it before it can be considered drinkable.
“When you combine hydrogen and oxygen, you get H2O,” said Pratt. The toilets are also flushed with the ship’s exhaust, he said.
But challenges with fuel cells still remain, including that most commercially available hydrogen today still depends on fossil fuels. Despite a recent push toward “green hydrogen,” which uses renewable energy sources such as solar power to produce hydrogen from water, the vast majority of hydrogen — called “gray hydrogen” — is extracted from fossil fuels and involves a carbon-intensive process.
But not for long, Pratt said. “The boat, the car — they don’t care what color the hydrogen is. It’s still hydrogen. It’s H2. So you can start out with one type of hydrogen generated from something, and then, as economics change, you can switch to another one.”