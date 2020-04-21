Trump vows to freeze immigration in response to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON—The White House defended President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement of a freeze on immigration on Tuesday, as allegations mounted that he is using the COVID-19 outbreak as a pretext — to distract attention from his mishandling of the crisis and to advance an agenda he held long before the pandemic.

Trump announced via tweet Monday night that he plans to issue an executive order freezing immigration “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

The argument that immigration represents a threat to public health or to the U.S. economy at this stage in the crisis is questionable. The United States now accounts for about a third of COVID-19 infections worldwide, meaning that if anything, other countries have more to fear from American travelers.

And for the last week, Trump has been pressuring governors to reopen businesses and lift stay-at-home restrictions to start reviving the economy. His argument that the economy is too delicate to absorb immigrants seems to contradict his assertions that the worst has passed in all but a handful of hot spots such as New York City.

“This action is not only an attempt to divert attention away from Trump’s failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives,” tweeted Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, “but an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis and advance his anti-immigrant agenda.”

By Todd J. Gillman, The Dallas Morning News

