A Black Lives Matter protest for George Floyd at Trafalgar Square in London, England on Sunday. (Erica Dezonne/Empics Entertainment/PA Wire/Abaca Press/TNS)

Thousands protest in London against police killing of George Floyd

Major protests took place in London and other British cities on Sunday

Major protests took place in London and other British cities on Sunday in solidarity with African American activists, as anger grows over the death of George Floyd during a brutal police arrest in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Trafalgar Square in central London, according to the BBC. They later marched past the U.S. embassy and onwards to Grenfell Tower, the site of a devastating fire in 2017.

Many were seen carrying signs with slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.”

Eleven people were arrested during the protest in the British capital, the city’s Metropolitan Police said. The alleged offences ranged from possession of an offensive weapon to assault on police, as well as obstructing a public carriageway and breaches of coronavirus legislation.

The protest, however, was largely peaceful.

Demonstrations against police violence and racism were also held in Manchester and in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

A white Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Derek Chauvin was seen on video pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck as he writhes in pain and pleads “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd, 46, died shortly afterwards, in a case that has sparked protests and rioting in the Midwestern U.S. city and across the country.

